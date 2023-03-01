Notebook: Kansas Mauls Big 12

The Rock Chalkboard

Sweet, scrappy senior send-off: No. 3 Kansas fights past Texas Tech with huge plays late - KU Sports

Tuesday’s win guaranteed the Jayhawks (25-5 overall, 13-4 Big 12) at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title. As such, it set off a wild celebration that included the Jayhawks trotting yet another Big 12 trophy onto the Fieldhouse floor for the 17th time in head coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons in charge of the program, a run that Self called “a pretty good mark of consistency” after the game.

Quick recap: Kansas holds off Texas Tech to clinch share of Big 12 title - KU Sports

For the second season in a row, Kansas has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title following a 67-63 victory over Texas Tech Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks can become outright champs with a loss by Texas, which could happen on Wednesday at TCU or in Saturday’s finale between KU and UT in Austin.

Leaders lining up left and right for still-building Kansas football program - KU Sports

“We’ve had over 50 guys come every single week,” Gildersleeve said Tuesday. “I was totally blown away. I knew we needed it. I just didn’t know they’d be that interested. It’s a leadership class. And most college kids ain’t signing up for extra class time. We were even doing make-ups. We had to start doing a Wednesday morning make-up for some of those guys.”

KU’s Kevin McCullar Jr. and Taiyanna Jackson named semifinalists for Naismith Award’s Defensive Player of the Year honor - KU Sports

The Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs each landed a player on the semifinalist list for the Naismith Award’s defensive player of the year honor this week.

Bits o Chalk

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James' Right Foot To Be Reassessed In 2 Weeks & Standings Could Determine Timeline For Return

Just when things were starting to click for the Los Angeles Lakers and their new-look roster, they received some bad injury news on LeBron James.

Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million : NPR

LOS ANGELES — The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.

Dog poops on court at halftime of Louisville-Virginia Tech game

The frisbee-catching dog brought in for halftime entertainment may have wanted to give some commentary on the Louisville men’s basketball team’s season by pooping on the court.

Eraser Dust

Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead | AP News

TEMPE, Greece (AP) — A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.

US Supreme Court doubt over student debt relief looms over Biden agenda | Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The skepticism expressed by conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices toward President Joe Biden's move to forgive $430 billion in student debt not only cast doubt on the plan's fate but also signaled trouble ahead for the use of executive power to get things done in his remaining time in office.

Montana bill creates strict definition for ‘sex'

SB 458, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, would define sex as “the organization of the body and gametes for reproduction in human beings and other organisms,” specifying that humans have “exactly two sexes, male and female, with two corresponding gametes. The sexes are determined by the biological indication of male or female, including sex chromosomes, gonads, and nonambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual’s psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender.”

'Family By the Ton' Star Who Weighed 845 Pounds Excited About New Sex Life

With the lbs coming off, Casey says he's gotten more confident in the bedroom ... using a potato metaphor --- watch the video, you'll understand.

King Charles evicting Harry, Meghan from Frogmore Cottage

King Charles III is kicking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of Frogmore Cottage — and gifting it to disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

'the Mandalorian' Season 3: 9 Details to Remember Before Watching

The Children of the Watch are a cult-like group of Mandalorians that follow the Way of the Mandalore, an ancient faith. Finding Mando as an orphan, the tribe raised him in their ways as a hunter, but an integral part of their belief is that they keep their helmet on at all times, allowing no human to see their identity.