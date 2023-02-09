Notebook: Kansas Mauls TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. expected to miss most of spring practice with shoulder injury - KU Sports

Kansas football safety Kenny Logan recently had shoulder surgery and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the Jayhawks’ upcoming spring practices, the Journal-World learned Wednesday night.

Plethora of Kansas basketball injuries leads to bigger roles for healthy reserves - KU Sports

He probably never would have chosen to find an answer to his questions about the rotation quite this way, but Kansas basketball coach Bill Self believes limited options actually may help his bench.

Prater ties career high in scoring as KU women’s hoops powers past TCU, 73-55 - KU Sports

“Chandler, she brings a lot to the team,” senior guard Zakiyah Franklin said. “Toughness for one, just her passion for the game and her energy. We use that and feed off that all the time.”

Bits o Chalk

Sources - Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Nets

After three-plus tumultuous years and a second trade request in eight months, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns for a package that includes dynamic forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night.

D’Angelo Russell/Russell Westbrook trade: How it impacts Lakers, Wolves and Jazz | HoopsHype

The eve of the trade deadline featured one of the bigger names that many were anticipating to get dealt. Wednesday’s three-team trade saw the Lakers end the Russell Westbrook era by moving him, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for a package that includes former Laker D’Angelo Russell as well as Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. In exchange for Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as well as several second-round picks from the Jazz.

Prisco's 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs, Eagles QBs put on a show as heavyweight showdown goes down to the wire - CBSSports.com

PHOENIX — This is the clash of cultures, a running team that finished in the top 5 in the league in rushing against a passing game with a quarterback who is the NFL MVP this season, a passer so good that he is playing in his third Super Bowl in four years at the tender NFL age of 27.

Eraser Dust

Hopes fade as rescuers press search for quake survivors in Turkey and Syria : NPR

ISTANBUL — Rescue workers pressed their search Thursday across Turkey and Syria for survivors from this week's massive earthquake and aftershocks as the window to find people alive began to close.

Nintendo says Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s $70 price isn’t the trend going forwards | VGC

It was confirmed yesterday that Tears of the Kingdom will cost $10 more than Nintendo typically charges for its Switch titles.

Twitter Blue introduces 4,000 character tweets, says half ads coming soon | TechCrunch

Twitter announced the ability to post longer tweets for paid users Wednesday. So instead of being limited to 280 characters, Blue subscribers can post tweets that are up to 4,000 characters long. The same limit applies to quote tweets and replies. Twitter said that along with long tweets people can post media like images or videos.

James O’Keefe Is on Paid Leave From Project Veritas

A meeting of the Project Veritas board is scheduled for Friday, when O’Keefe’s potential removal is set to be discussed, according to one source familiar with the matter. The source said that Project Veritas was currently divided between a group of employees who are perceived to be loyal to O’Keefe, including his communications adviser, R.C. Maxwell, and the board, which has been dissatisfied with what it perceives as O’Keefe’s mismanagement. Matthew Tyrmand, a conservative journalist who serves on Project Veritas’ board, said he was about to walk into a meeting and could not talk when reached on his cell phone on Wednesday. When asked specifically if O’Keefe was being ousted, he replied: “I just said I was walking into a meeting and this was not the appropriate time. What don’t you understand about that?” He did not respond to subsequent phone calls. Two other board members did not respond to phone messages.

Borgs are taking over college parties, and TikTok. What exactly are they?

The borg — "blackout rage gallon" — has become the drink of choice on college campuses across the country.

Made with half water, half vodka, a caffeinated flavor enhancer and a dash of powdered electrolytes, the drink has been hailed by many students on TikTok as a hangover-proof party staple.

Let's Wildly Speculate On The Possibility Of An Oasis Reunion

But Noel’s reasoning against getting the band back together (which in the best-case scenario will also include guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, because when you have a guy named Bonehead in your band you must invite him back) has grown strained. In October, he said that Oasis is as popular now as they were when they were an active band, which in his mind means there’s “no point” in reuniting. I think I understand what he means — in terms of streaming numbers Oasis never really went away — but the logic is flawed. Their enduring popularity makes a reunion more relevant, not less. At some point that window will close. Now is not that time.

Montana Senate endorses bill restricting gender-affirming care for youth

SB 99 would ban hormone treatments or surgeries for someone under 18 seeking to medically transition to a gender identity different from the sex they were assigned at birth. It would threaten health care providers who do provide those treatments with a yearlong suspension of their authority to practice, along with potential legal liability for up to 25 years.