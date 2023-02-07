Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas

The Rock Chalkboard

Energetic Jayhawks bounce back in style with 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas - KU Sports

There were a hundred reasons why No. 9 Kansas got right back into the thick of the Big 12 Conference race with an 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

KU-Texas Notebook: Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford sits out Big Monday win over Longhorns - KU Sports

Pettiford has been dealing with a vulnerable hamstring for the past couple of weeks. He played Saturday at Iowa State but was limited, and KU coach Bill Self said Pettiford could not even push off of his injured leg while on the floor against the Cyclones.

BLOG: Dajuan Harris Jr. sets the tone, claims top spot in KUsports Ratings after big win over Texas - KU Sports

**1 – Dajuan Harris Jr. -** Harris delivered arguably the two biggest blows of the game in the opening minutes, scoring on a hard drive to the basket on KU’s first possession and then flat-out taking the ball from UT’s Tyrese Hunter on defense a couple of possessions later. There was plenty more where both of those came from, but the Longhorns (and the Jayhawks) knew then and there that Harris was going to be a problem all night. He finished with 17 points on 16 shots and added 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Big time stuff from a national champion player.

Bits o Chalk

LeBron James 'definitely disappointed' Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving

It's no secret LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wanted to team up together again — this time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Rumors swirled all offseason when Irving remained reportedly undecided about returning to the Nets before he exercised his player option and throughout the Kevin Durant summer trade speculation.

Kansas City Chiefs bar 'Big Charlies Saloon' not hosting Super Bowl party in Philadelphia after all - 6abc Philadelphia

"It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year, we sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away. So we don't want to do that, we can't accommodate everyone so we will just close for the night. I'm sorry again. Go Chiefs!" the bar posted on Twitter.

Bill Belichick Reveals Inspiration For Ripping Tom Brady In Team Meetings

“Players, they always come back and say, ‘Hey, the first meeting, Belichick got on Brady. … Like, Christ, if he’s gonna talk to Brady like that, I better be straight. I know what’s gonna happen to me.’ … And actually, where I got that from was Coach (Bobby) Knight. Because Coach Knight told me that’s what he did with Michael Jordan on the Olympic team. He said, ‘You know what Michael? I’m gonna rip your ass. Because I can’t rip some of these other guys without ripping you.’ And Jordan said, ‘Hey, bring it on, ’cause I need that and that’ll help me with my teammates.’ And it was kind of a similar thing with Tom. He told me he appreciated it.”

Where are the Chiefs staying in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023?

The Chiefs are staying at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch on Doubletree Ranch Road in Scottsdale.

Eraser Dust

Balloon bursts hopes for end to spiraling US-China tensions | AP News

Instead, Blinken was spending the day in Washington after abruptly cancelling his visit late last week as the U.S. and China exchanged angry words about a suspected Chinese spy balloon the U.S. shot down. As fraught as the US-China relationship had been ahead of Blinken’s planned trip, it’s even worse now and there’s little hope for it improving anytime soon.

Google to introduce AI chatbot service – DW – 02/06/2023

The conversational AI service would be powered by LaMDA, Google's own AI with the power to generate human-like prose that was described as sentient by a company engineer last year. The claim was later dismissed by Google.

What is the FairTax Act of 2023? Behind the proposed national sales tax

The tax revenues generated would be allocated to five different categories: the general revenue, the old-age and survivors insurance trust fund, the disability insurance trust fund, the hospital insurance trust fund, and finally the federal supplementary medical insurance trust fund.

US citizens would receive a monthly sales tax rebate — a Family Consumption Allowance — based on certain guidelines outlined for family size and poverty.

The bill also cuts off funding for operation of the IRS after the 2027 fiscal year, a possible pain point for Democratic lawmakers who have pushed for increased allocations to help with oversight.

We rank the chicken wings on the Taco Bell menu in MS & GA | Macon Telegraph

But this year, I am definitely in the loop and let me tell you, these chicken wings didn’t disappoint.

Redevelopment Renaissance Continues in Downtown Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

“The green granite was a popular look back in the day,” said Brenden Craig, the Flathead market president of First Interstate Bank. “Our vision statement at First Interstate Bank is to be the most relevant, everyday experience for our clients. So that really prompted this remodel of just making that building relevant again. We’re excited at the momentum we’re seeing in downtown Kalispell, and we’re excited to be part of it with this renovation.”

Flathead Rivers Alliance Hires Executive Director - Flathead Beacon

“It came together because of increased use on the river and also because of the Comprehensive River Management Plan – those were the two big things that were moving the engine towards the formation of the Flathead Rivers Alliance,” Pate said. “They brought me on as a contractor to develop systems to run education and outreach events.”

Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st that he had returned home from the hospital and was beginning to undergo physical therapy.

Supreme Court abortion ruling questioned by judge

A federal judge suggested Monday that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution’s 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.