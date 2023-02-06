Kansas Wrangles Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks helped to close the gap in the Big 12 standings with a win against the Texas Longhorns, 88-80. In a quiet game for Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick stepped up to score 21, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Dick was in fact the only Jayhawk to make a three tonight. Kansas shot 20% from deep. The KU bench came up huge with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
For the Longhorns, Marcus Carr had a great game. The senior guard had 29 points.
Tonight’s win puts the Jayhawks 1 game out of first place in the Big 12. They will travel to Oklahoma this weekend to take on the Sooners. That game will be 12 pm CST on CBS.
