The Kansas Jayhawks hope to close the gap against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12. A win for the Jayhawks would put them one game out of first place while a loss would make their road a little more difficult. Here is how to watch the game
The Numbers
#9 Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12)
#10 Texas Longhorns (19-4, 8-2 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -4
How to Watch
Monday January 6th, 8 PM CST
Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Austin has the only nude beach in all of Texas.
- Austin has the largest urban bat colony in North America.
- Austin is the only city in the world that still operates moonlight towers
