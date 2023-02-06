How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks hope to close the gap against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12. A win for the Jayhawks would put them one game out of first place while a loss would make their road a little more difficult. Here is how to watch the game

The Numbers

#9 Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4 Big 12)

#10 Texas Longhorns (19-4, 8-2 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -4

How to Watch

Monday January 6th, 8 PM CST

Lawrence, KS

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts