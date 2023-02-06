Notebook: Iowa State Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Basketball Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 Conference meatgrinder continues. Teams are cannibalizing each other left and right across the league, with upsets and big wins happening nearly every day. After two more games since our last update, now's the time to update our snap judgments and the Actually Accomplished Rankings. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.

KU big man Zach Clemence could be facing a spell on the sidelines following injury suffered vs. ISU

Kansas forward Zach Clemence could be set for a stint on the sidelines after he suffered a knee injury in KU’s road loss to Iowa State on Saturday. Postgame, Bill Self said that Clemence had suffered “a bruised knee” and his timetable for a return is unknown. With Clemence’s status for KU’s games against Texas and Oklahoma next week in doubt, there’s a very real chance KU could go into those two games with only two healthy big men in KJ Adams and Ernest Udeh Jr.

Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Iowa State

Kansas dropped to 6-4 in conference play on Saturday with a 68-53 loss to Iowa State on the road. The Cyclones led wire to wire and controlled nearly all 40 minutes of the contest as the Jayhawks struggled mightly on both ends of the floor. Iowa State led by as many as 19 points in the second half. In the end, Jalen Wilson scored 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, while grabbing nine rebounds and drawing nine fouls. No other Jayhawk scored in double figures and the next leading scorer was Joseph Yesufu with eight points. As a team, KU turned the ball over a season-high 20 times. Iowa State also out-scored KU in the paint 36-16.

Three observations from Kansas' 68-53 loss at Iowa State

KU has made a habit out of starting conference games slow. Earlier in conference play, Bill Self equated it to wrestling when someone has someone else pinned. It’s a lot harder for the person that’s pinned to get out from under it than it is for the person pinning to keep the other one down.

Bits o Chalk

Eraser Dust

