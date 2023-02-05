KU Sports Calendar for the Week of February 6 - February 12, 2023

Looking Ahead (February 6 through February 12)
Monday:
Women’s Golf @ UCF Challenge, Orlando, FL
Men’s Basketball v Texas, Lawrence, KS 8:00 ESPN
Tuesday:
Women’s Golf @ UCF Challenge, Orlando, FL
Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball v TCU, Lawrence, KS 7:00 ESPN+
Thursday:
Softball v Long Beach State, Tucson, AZ 4:00
Friday:
Softball v NC State, Tucson, AZ 11:00
Tennis v Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 3:00
Softball v Arizona, Tucson, AZ 5:00
Tennis at ITA Indoor Championship, Seattle, WA
Track & Field at Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson, SC
Track & Field at Tyson Invitational Fayetteville, AR
Saturday:
Softball v Long Beach State, Tucson, AZ 10:30
Tennis v Memphis, Fayetteville, AR 11:00
Men’s Basketball v Oklahoma, Norman, OK 12:00 CBS
Softball v NC State, Tucson, AZ 1:00
Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma State, Stillwater, OK 2:00 ESPN+
Women’s Tennis at ITA Indoor Championship, Seattle, WA
Track & Field at Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson, SC
Track & Field at Tyson Invitational Fayetteville, AR
Sunday:
Women’s Tennis at ITA Indoor Championship, Seattle, WA
Looking Back (January 30 through February 5)
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Friday:
Track & Field establishes meet record @ Husker Invitational
Saturday:
Track & Field set school records and personal bests at Husker Invitational
Swim & Dive defeats Iowa State
Men’s Basketball, they did not beat Iowa State
Women’s Basketball can’t beat Texas
Sunday:
Women’s Golf Team T-10 and Lauren Clark T-5 after day 1 of UCF Challenge
Social Media Roundup:
You know Holly Kersgieter stars for @KUWBball on the court, now let's get to know her off the court!— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) February 3, 2023
Rock Chalk Ride Along to @Wendys with @hkersgieter pic.twitter.com/ShXJPnljUD
"My mom would be proud that I'm living my life...and that I came back to competing."— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) February 3, 2023
Ellie Wehrmann is learning to live with grit & grace after the tragic passing of her mom in Nov. 2022, due to Leukemia.
Today, we dedicate our last meet of the season to Dana Siler Wehrmann. pic.twitter.com/jYKUtPJ1wZ
There goes that man @Lonniephelps10 at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/LnE1JHm8l9— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) February 4, 2023
Lonnie going off on the big stage‼️— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) February 4, 2023
He forces a fumble for his second big play at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/7mqGcPJrR1
