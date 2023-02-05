 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of February 6 - February 12, 2023

What necessity is there to dwell on the Past, when the Present is so much surer-the Future so much brighter?

By TimReddin
/ new
Top Withins Photo by Val Doone/Getty Images

Looking Ahead (February 6 through February 12)

Monday:

Women’s Golf @ UCF Challenge, Orlando, FL

Men’s Basketball v Texas, Lawrence, KS 8:00 ESPN

Tuesday:

Women’s Golf @ UCF Challenge, Orlando, FL

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball v TCU, Lawrence, KS 7:00 ESPN+

Thursday:

Softball v Long Beach State, Tucson, AZ 4:00

Friday:

Softball v NC State, Tucson, AZ 11:00

Tennis v Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR 3:00

Softball v Arizona, Tucson, AZ 5:00

Tennis at ITA Indoor Championship, Seattle, WA

Track & Field at Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson, SC

Track & Field at Tyson Invitational Fayetteville, AR

Saturday:

Softball v Long Beach State, Tucson, AZ 10:30

Tennis v Memphis, Fayetteville, AR 11:00

Men’s Basketball v Oklahoma, Norman, OK 12:00 CBS

Softball v NC State, Tucson, AZ 1:00

Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma State, Stillwater, OK 2:00 ESPN+

Women’s Tennis at ITA Indoor Championship, Seattle, WA

Track & Field at Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson, SC

Track & Field at Tyson Invitational Fayetteville, AR

Sunday:

Women’s Tennis at ITA Indoor Championship, Seattle, WA

Looking Back (January 30 through February 5)

Tuesday:

Men’s Basketball beats K-State again

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball comeback falls short against Baylor

Friday:

Track & Field establishes meet record @ Husker Invitational

Saturday:

Track & Field set school records and personal bests at Husker Invitational

Swim & Dive defeats Iowa State

Men’s Basketball, they did not beat Iowa State

Women’s Basketball can’t beat Texas

Sunday:

Women’s Golf Team T-10 and Lauren Clark T-5 after day 1 of UCF Challenge

Social Media Roundup:

