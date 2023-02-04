How to Watch: Kansas at Iowa State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Iowa today to take on Iowa State. After losing 3 straight, the Jayhawks hope to be back on track. It’s always tough playing in Ames so KU will surely have their hands full today. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12)

#13 Iowa State Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-3 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -1.5

How to Watch

11:00 AM CST

Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Colliseum (14,356)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts