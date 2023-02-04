How to Watch: Kansas at Iowa State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Iowa today to take on Iowa State. After losing 3 straight, the Jayhawks hope to be back on track. It’s always tough playing in Ames so KU will surely have their hands full today. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12)
#13 Iowa State Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-3 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -1.5
How to Watch
11:00 AM CST
Ames, Iowa
James H. Hilton Colliseum (14,356)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Iowa is famous for corn
- The trampoline was invented in Iowa
- The Red Delicious apple came from Iowa
