The Rock Chalkboard

Zach Clemence says he’s looking to build on recent performances

“The last few games been good for me,” Clemence said. “I’ve just been going doing everything I can every day just to get better. And I think that's been a huge part of my success. I focused on the whole thing. I think that's what everyone should do. On point like there's some things you need to focus on what other but like, overall you got to focus on the whole thing.”

WATCH: Bill Self, Zach Clemence talk Iowa State, Big 12 slate and latest injury news

Kansas will look to make it back-to-back wins in Big 12 play on Saturday as the Jayhawks head north to take on Iowa State. KU enters the game off the back of a home win over Kansas State on Tuesday and Iowa State enters the matchup off the back of a road loss at Texas Tech on Monday.

Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class

Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.

Podcast: Kansas recruiting recap from National Signing Day and the transfer portal

It's been a busy six weeks on the recruiting trail for the Kansas football staff leading up to National Signing Day and the Late Signing Period. KU has added 10 scholarship transfers and signed an additional three recruits during the late window. Kevin Flaherty is here as we break down the entire recruiting class and the newest addition to the 2024 class in Isaiah Marshall.

Eraser Dust

Rep. Ilhan Omar gives fiery speech before ousted from Foreign Affairs

"Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy? Or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced?" Omar said on the House floor moments before the 218-211 vote. "Frankly, It is expected. Because when you push power, power pushes back."

Seth Rogen Says The Boys Wouldn't Exist Without the Marvel Cinematic Universe - IGN

"I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. But as someone who doesn't have children, it is [all] kind of geared towards kids," he said.

Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana

According to the EPA, in addition to the Berkeley Pit, there are over 10,000 miles of underground mine tunnels in Butte, enough to cross the United States three times, that contain water that was contaminated by contact with exposed minerals when pumps were shut off.

Butte may be one of the dirtiest cities in Montana, but it definitely isn't the only one.

Tesla slashed its prices. We're now seeing the consequences : NPR

Auto companies offering discounts to promote sales is nothing new, but this move sparked a lot of reaction. So what was so special about these price cuts? And what do they mean?

A lot, actually. Here's how the announcement is having ripple effects, from the impact on Tesla owners to the changes it could spur across the auto industry.

Why There's a Shortage of Accountants and We Should Be Worried

But accounting has long had image problems that's made it difficult for the industry to recruit younger talent, Kachelmeier said, noting that his accounting program has seen majors decline between 20% to 40% over the past few years. Thinking of the profession often conjures up images of number crunchers with mountains of paperwork and endless data entry, when in reality, much of these mundane-sounding tasks have since been automated.

Everyone Is Mispronouncing the Same Foods

The third most mispronounced food is another one that I’m iffy on: “charcuterie.” Usually when I say this word, I’ll say the first syllable confidently and loudly before trailing off and finishing the word in a whisper. Before double-checking myself, I’m about 60% sure it’s “shar-kyoo-te-ree,” and I’m about 90% sure that even if that’s incorrect, people will still understand what I’m trying to say. Well, according to Merriam-Webster, I’m actually pretty close! The proper pronunciation is “shar-koo-te-ree.” An easy way to remember it: Charcuterie isn’t cute.

Opinion | Gawker Is Dead (Again) But Its Influence Lives On - The New York Times

“What’s one thing that’s true about you that no one else would believe?” is a recurring prompt on Twitter. I like to respond that I started a website that made a billionaire vampire so angry he deployed about $10 million — and a professional wrestler — to destroy it. All of this is true, except Peter Thiel is not technically a vampire.

Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US | CNN Politics

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as it made its way over the northern United States, adding it was “traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

Speaking on background, a senior US defense official said senior military officials had advised President Joe Biden not to shoot it down due to fear the debris could pose a safety threat to people on the ground.