Kansas Outlast Texas Tech; Clinches Big 12

It wasn’t a great game but the Kansas Jayhawks kept the Texas Tech Red Raiders at arms length to win on Senior Night 67-63. With tonight’s win, KU wins the Big 12 for the 17th time during Bill Self’s tenure at Kansas.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 21 points. As one of the two seniors being honored tonight, Wilson put the team on his back to grind out the victory. The other graduating senior, Kevin McCullar Jr, went for 14 and 9 rebounds.

DaJuan Harris scored 16. KJ had 7. Gradey Dick had an uncharacteristically cold night totaling 4 points and going 0-7 from the field in what could be his last night in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks can win the conference outright with either a Texas loss tomorrow night or with a win against the Longhorns on Saturday.