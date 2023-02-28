Notebook: Kansas Football Mauls Facility Upgrades

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football announces major renovation plans for locker room, weight room at Anderson Family Football Complex - KU Sports

KU Athletic Director Travis Goff told the team about the plans at a meeting early Monday morning, one day before the start of spring practices. He called the plan “real tangible movement” in his remarks to the team and said simply that the upgrades to the Anderson Family Football Complex were yet another indication of KU’s commitment to football at a time where demonstrating that is absolutely crucial for colleges and universities across the country.

Jayhawks Wilson, McCullar excited for one final farewell to Allen Fieldhouse - KU Sports

“I’m doing one speech,” Wilson said while smiling.

“Yeah, tomorrow’s my Senior Night,” McCullar added.

BLOG: Three things to watch as Kansas football prepares to kick off spring practices - KU Sports

Just eight weeks removed from playing in its first bowl game in 14 years, Lance Leipold’s squad will kick off their first of 15 spring practices bright and early on Tuesday.

Jayhawks stay at No. 3 in latest AP poll, picking up another first-place vote in the process - KU Sports

Bill Self’s team has won six in a row in Big 12 play and eight of their last nine, following that three-game losing streak in the middle of the conference race.

Bits o Chalk

LeBron James to miss chunk of Lakers’ playoff push with foot injury - The Washington Post

The all-star forward is expected to miss multiple weeks as the retooled Lakers look to surge up the standings and secure a postseason berth.

The SEC can't have it both ways when it comes to Brandon Miller

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe received SEC player of the week after averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in decisive victories over Florida and Auburn. Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. secured SEC freshman of the week after averaging 25 points and 3.5 rebounds in a victory over Georgia and a loss to Alabama, his third and fourth games back from a lingering knee injury.

Chael Sonnen: Jake Paul loss ‘just helps to add the validity’ to career - MMA Fighting

“Losses a lot of times can really hurt people,” Sonnen said Monday on The MMA Hour. “The whole reason Roy Jones is still fighting and isn’t a millionaire is because nobody can beat him, or the fact that Jon Jones sells tickets that are dressed up like empty seats, thousands and thousands of, because nobody can beat him. If he would have loss somewhere in there, if you would have just created the idea in somebody’s mind that you were [beatable].”

Eraser Dust

New York man planning vacation to Sydney, Australia accidently books flight to Sidney, Montana

Kingsley Burnett, a New York resident, like most travelers was likely looking forward to his planned trip to Sydney, Australia. However, when his trip was delayed in late January, he accidentally booked a flight to Sidney, Montana instead.

Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News stars ‘endorsed’ bogus election fraud claims | The Independent

Rupert Murdoch admitted during a sworn deposition that top personalities at Fox News promoted a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, according to a recent filing in a voting machine company’s billion-dollar lawsuit against the network.

Rebuke of Dilbert creator Scott Adams is overdue, cartoonists say : NPR

The fallout was sparked by a YouTube livestream posted Feb. 22, where Adams referenced a Rasmussen poll that found only a slim majority of Black Americans agreed with the statement "It's okay to be white." Adams went on to accuse Black Americans of being "a hate group" and advised white people to "get the hell away" from them.

Reddit Comments Now Have a Search Function

The days of wading through pages of comments on a Reddit post to find exactly what you’re looking for are no more. The internet forum has added a new feature to posts. Users can now search for specific words or terms within a posts’ comment section without having to rely on ctrl+F or cmd+F, the company announced on Monday.

It sounds like Cara Dune will never come back to The Mandalorian

We live in a bad world where horrible people rarely face any consequences for the horrible things they do, but it has been a nice couple of days for seeing assholes get punished for being assholes. First, the Dilbert guy felt such an overwhelming compulsion to say racist stuff online that he detonated what must’ve been a very lucrative and very easy job (“Okay, uh, in this comic, Dilbert doesn’t want to work, and then the boss says he has to work.”), and now executive producers Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni from The Mandalorian have effectively confirmed to Deadline that Gina Carano’s Cara Dune will never be returning to the show after the offensive comments she made in 2021 about Nazi Germany.

Ban on TikTok in Montana advances to House floor | KECI

The legislation, which will now head to the Senate floor, would prohibit internet service providers from allowing TikTok to operate in the state and would also prevent mobile application stores from offering it to users in Montana.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office warns of scam

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning on social media about a scammer who is calling potential victims, saying there is a warrant for their arrest.

Texans call 'insanity' at new $13 brisket sandwich at Buc-ee's

The new Big Buckin' Brisket Sandwich XXL is whomping guests with its $13 cost.

Some fans on social media are calling the price "insanity" for what is ultimately food purchased at a gas station.

Some fans even went as far as to comment that they'll be "taking their money elsewhere."