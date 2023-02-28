 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Watch: Texas Tech at Kansas

Game time, channel, radio and more for tonight’s game

By fizzle406
Texas Tech v Duke Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Senior Night. With a win tonight, Kansas can clinch a share of the Big 12. This would be the 17th Big 12 title during Bill Self’s tenure at Kansas. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -10

How to Watch

Time: 8 PM CST

Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Kansas will honor Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr on Senior Night
  • Jalen originally committed to Michigan but reopened his recruitment when John Beilein retired
  • Kevin McCullar’s father played football for Texas Tech
  • Both Wilson and McCullar are from Texas

