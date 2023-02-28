How To Watch: Texas Tech at Kansas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Senior Night. With a win tonight, Kansas can clinch a share of the Big 12. This would be the 17th Big 12 title during Bill Self’s tenure at Kansas. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)
Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -10
How to Watch
Time: 8 PM CST
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Kansas will honor Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr on Senior Night
- Jalen originally committed to Michigan but reopened his recruitment when John Beilein retired
- Kevin McCullar’s father played football for Texas Tech
- Both Wilson and McCullar are from Texas
Loading comments...