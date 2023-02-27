KU Sports Calendar for the Week of February 27 - March 5, 2023

Looking Ahead (February 20 through February 26)

Monday:

Baseball v Oakland, Cleburne, TX 2:00

Tuesday:

Men’s Basketball v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS, 8:00 ESPN

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball v Iowa State, Lawrence, KS, 7:00, ESPN+

Thursday:

Softball @ USF, Tampa, FL 5:00, ESPN+

Friday:

Softball v Army, Tampa, FL, 10:30 AM Softball v USC-Upstate, Tampa, FL, 1:00 Baseball @ Belmont, Nashville, TN 4:00 Tennis @ #63 Northwestern, 4:30

Saturday:

Softball v Northern Illinois, Tampa, FL, 10:30 AM Baseball @ Belmont, Nashville, TN 1:00 Women’s Basketball @ TCU, 1:00, ESPN+ Men’s Basketball @ Texas, 3:00 ESPN Softball v Rhode Island, Tampa, FL, 3:30

Sunday:

Baseball @ Belmont, Nashville, TN 11:00 AM Tennis @ #16 Old Dominion, 12:00

Looking Back (February 6 through February 12)

Men’s basketball had a good week going 2-0, beating TCU on Tuesday, and holding off West Virginia on Saturday.

Men’s golf had a rough outing in Arizona at The Prestige. They finished 18th out of the 24 teams playing in the event.

Swim and dive did not get the expected results at the Big XII Championship. Usually a solid second to Texas in the conference pecking order, they came in 5th this season out of the 5 schools.

Women’s basketball went 1-1 on the week. They lost to the Wildcats on Wednesday night but came back on Sunday to beat Oklahoma State, giving coach Schnieder his 500th career win.

Track & Field captured 3 individual Big XII titles at the indoor championship last week. Title winners were Rylee Anderson in the women’s high jump, Patrick Larrison in the men’s shot put, and Aaliyah Moore in the women’s 800 meters. As a team, the men came in 4th and the women placed 7th.

Softball continued its tour of warm regions playing in Austin, Texas this past weekend. Overall they were 4-1 on the weekend. The weekend highlight was Sunday when Addison Purvis threw a 5-inning no-hitter and the team run-ruled Texas Southern 10-0. On Saturday they beat USTA and Colorado State, while on Friday they opened play with a 14-0 victory over Texas-Arlington, followed by a loss to Texas State 2-1.

Baseball is now in full swing. Over the weekend they played 3 games of a 4 game series against Oakland. The Jayhawks have won the first 3 games and will wrap up the series Monday afternoon. Sunday’s game saw an offensive explosion of historic proportions by KU. The final score was 26-3 and included 7 homer runs by the Jayhawks. The 26 runs were the most the team has scored since 1997, and the 7 home runs tied a school record set in 1984. The game on Saturday ended 4-1 and Friday’s game ended 7-0.

Tennis had a good weekend. The #21 Jayhawks kicked off the weekend Friday sweeping the kitty cats from Columbia 4-0 to take the latest version of the Boarder Showdown. KU then turned around Sunday to sweep SMU for their sixth straight win.

Women’s golf finished the second round of the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, AZ tied for sixth place. Sophomore Lauren Clark’s hole-in-one was the highlight of Sunday for the Jayhawks.

Social Media Roundup:





Sophomore Lauren Clark just posted a on hole 4⃣ at Westbrook Village Golf Club!#KUWGolf x @LaurenClarkGolf pic.twitter.com/T3Okz8IEBb — Kansas Women's Golf (@KUWomensGolf) February 27, 2023

@KansasTennis 2-0 vs. Mizzou and SMU

@KUTrack Men finished Top 4 at the Big 12 Championships pic.twitter.com/pnCmpzpsna — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) February 27, 2023

Another great weekend to be a Jayhawk:



@KUHoops 76-74 win over WV

@KUWBball 66-57 win over OSU, Coach Schneider's 500th Career Win

@KUSoftball 4-1 record, including a no-hitter by Addison Purvis

@KUBaseball 3-0 record, including a 26-run, 7-home run game pic.twitter.com/xe9rIst2xt — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) February 27, 2023