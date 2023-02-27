Notebook: Kansas Mauls WVU

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women’s coach Brandon Schneider picks up 500th career win in 66-57 victory over Oklahoma State - KU Sports

“From somebody who has been with this program for one of the longest on the team, it means a lot that we can represent coach Brandon in that way,” junior guard Chandler Prater said. “He works so hard for us, on our off days, on our practice days, game days, no matter what. He’s always the one who’s super locked in and bringing us together. It just means a lot that we could help him accomplish that, because he deserves it.”

College basketball rankings: No. 3 Kansas closing in on another Big 12 title is incredible stuff - CBSSports.com

Kansas won on Saturday. Texas lost. So now here we are, entering the final week of the regular season, and Bill Self's Jayhawks are alone atop the Big 12 standings, just one more victory (or one more Texas loss) from securing at least a share of what would be a 17th regular-season conference championship in Self's 20 years at KU.

KU-WVU Notebook: Self, Huggins agree, Mountaineers belong in NCAA Tournament - KU Sports

“You guys watched them play today,” Self began after 3rd-ranked KU’s 76-74 win at Allen Fieldhouse. “Does that look like an NCAA Tournament team to you? The answer is an emphatic yes. They’re really good.”

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas - Sports Illustrated West Virginia Mountaineers News, Analysis and More

"I've said this a whole bunch of times, in my mind, he's the best point guard in the league. And when you're the best point guard in the best league in America, you're pretty damn good."

Eraser Dust

How I Finally Made Peace With Bob Costas, TV Journalism's Most Authentic Shill

I met Bob Costas in 1993, when I interviewed him for a TV sports documentary. I was enormously impressed. He could have filled all six hours and probably should have. It was fun. The insecurity that drove him—he kept asking if he looked all right, if he sounded too sentimental—was endearing.

Student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court Tuesday. Here's what borrowers need to know | CNN Politics

One case was brought by six Republican-led states that say they would be harmed financially if the forgiveness program goes into effect. The other case was brought by two borrowers in Texas who don’t fully qualify for debt forgiveness under the program.

Massive winter storm that brought rare snow to parts of California now moving east - ABC News

The massive winter storm that brought rare snowfall to parts of California is threatening to do the same on the East Coast as it moves furiously across the country.

New COVID lab leak assessment reignites furor over pandemic origins

A new U.S. government assessment that COVID-19 likely originated from a lab leak in China has ignited yet another round of political furor around the issue, adding to many Republicans' anger over how the pandemic was handled even as many scientists remain convinced the virus most likely originated naturally.

Voters of all stripes sour on Santos - POLITICO

A new poll found that 66 percent of New York voters across the state believe the Long Island Republican should resign from Congress, according to the Siena College Research Institute Survey. That’s up from 59 percent last month.

Veteran prosecutor now sits on the bench of Kalispell Municipal Court | Daily Inter Lake

After roughly 15 years of prosecuting cases in Flathead County District Court as a deputy county attorney, Alison Howard has a whole new perspective on the courtroom these days.

Black Rifle Coffee opens shop in downtown Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

“Black Rifle is more than just a coffee shop. It aligns with what people in Northwest Montana are interested in the outdoors, being active and patriotic, pro-Second amendment and pro-veteran. It's just not like that everywhere,” said Stumpf.

Tiny Homes, Big Adventures - Flathead Beacon

“It’s a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian styles that emphasizes a natural aesthetic, as well as a relaxed state of mind,” Fetveit said on a recent winter morning, adding that Stoner Creek’s proximity to Blacktail Mountain Ski Area means catching a powder day is more convenient than ever. “The cabins include everything you could need to feel at home.”