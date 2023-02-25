Kansas Slips By West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks sit all alone atop the toughest conference in America after a 76-74 grind it out win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. KU had a tough time finding a groove in a game that felt tight all afternoon. DaJuan Harris Jr led (!) the Jayhawks with 17 points. Harris went down with an apparent ankle injury late in the second half. His condition is not known at this time.

Apart from some questionable calls on both sides of the court, the Mountaineers kept the game close with their stellar offensive rebounding. Kansas had a tough afternoon at the free throw line, shooting 10-1 for 58%.

The Jayhawks used a balanced scoring attack today with all 5 starters scoring at least 11 points apiece. Gradey Dick shot 5-8 from 3 on the afternoon.

With Texas dropping a game against Baylor today, Kansas holds a 1 game lead in the Big 12 with 2 games to go. Kansas can clinch at least a share of the title with a win against Texas Tech on Tuesday.

