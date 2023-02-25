How to Watch: West Virginia at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers today. With a win, KU will be one step closer to winning the Big 12. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12-5-10 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -9.5

How to Watch

When: 3 PM CST

Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts