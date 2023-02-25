How to Watch: West Virginia at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers today. With a win, KU will be one step closer to winning the Big 12. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)
West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12-5-10 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -9.5
How to Watch
When: 3 PM CST
Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- West Virginia is the only state completely within the Appalachian Mountain range, aptly given the nickname the Mountain State.
- The state was originally going to be named “Kanawha” to honor a Native American tribe; however, after its succession from the Commonwealth of Virginia, officials still wanted Virginia to be part of its name.
- Harrisville is home to America’s oldest dime store, Berdine’s Five and Dime, which has been continuously operating since 1908.
