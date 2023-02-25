 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: West Virginia at Kansas

Gametime, channel, radio, and more for today’s game

NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers today. With a win, KU will be one step closer to winning the Big 12. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12-5-10 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -9.5

How to Watch

When: 3 PM CST

Where: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • West Virginia is the only state completely within the Appalachian Mountain range, aptly given the nickname the Mountain State.
  • The state was originally going to be named “Kanawha” to honor a Native American tribe; however, after its succession from the Commonwealth of Virginia, officials still wanted Virginia to be part of its name.
  • Harrisville is home to America’s oldest dime store, Berdine’s Five and Dime, which has been continuously operating since 1908.

