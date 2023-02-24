Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Next Game

The Rock Chalkboard

KU coach Bill Self says 3rd-ranked Jayhawks happy with position but not taking anything for granted - KU Sports

“Although you could make a case that we’ve had a lot of big games, they’re the two biggest games we’ve played at home to date because of the ramifications of what could possibly be if we’re able to take care of business and what would happen if we don’t,” Self said Thursday afternoon.

Kansas women’s offense shut down in 63-45 loss to K-State - KU Sports

Kansas (16-10, 6-9 Big 12) was playing without one of its top three scorers: senior guard Holly Kersgieter, who was injured on Sunday against No. 13 Oklahoma. That meant senior guard Zakiyah Franklin had to shoulder most of the scoring load. She tallied just 10 points and was the highest scorer by anyone in a KU uniform on Wednesday.

Iowa State student government passes resolution against BYU joining the Big 12 – CollegeFootballTalk

“The Senate finds that Brigham Young University’s Honor Code does not communicate nor reflect the values that The Big XII Conference represents. Therefore, the Senate of Student Government does not support BYU’s membership bid to the Big XII at this time.”

Eraser Dust

Kalispell man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Senator Jon Tester

In one instance Smith stated, "there is nothing more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die. You stand in a situation where it is physical between you and me. You die.".... "I will never stop....and I would love to destroy you and rip your f***ing head from your shoulders. That is no problem. Call that a threat. Send the FBI."

Countries that abstained from voting on U.N. Ukraine resolution: list - The Washington Post

The majority of countries, 141, voted in favor of ending the war and calling for Russia to leave Ukraine. China and India abstained, while Russia voted against.

War in Ukraine: Biden announces new sanctions against Russia

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday the measures will target "key sectors that generate revenue for Putin," additional Russian banks, Russia's defense technology industry and actors in third-party countries attempting to evade U.S. sanctions.

‘Succession’ to End With Season 4 at HBO, Says Jesse Armstrong – Rolling Stone

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that the upcoming fourth season will be the show’s final run, according to an interview with the New Yorker.

Dominion has uncovered 'smoking gun' evidence in case against Fox News, legal experts say | CNN Business

Fox News is in serious hot water.

That’s what several legal experts told CNN this week following Dominion Voting Systems explosive legal filing against the right-wing talk channel, revealing the network’s executives and hosts privately blasted the election fraud claims being peddled by Donald Trump’s team, despite allowing lies about the 2020 contest to be promoted on its air.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work | AP News

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance, in court documents filed Thursday.

Despite opposition, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders the latest Republican to push 'school choice' - ABC News

The bill lumps together dozens of policy changes, such as lifting teachers' starting salaries from the lowest to among the highest in the nation, banning teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity before fifth grade, as well as Critical Race Theory at all levels, and includes an ambitious proposal to install a universal school voucher program in Arkansas within three years -- a move advocates hail and critics warn against.

Abortion pills could soon become much more difficult to obtain in the U.S. : NPR

A federal judge in Texas could rule as soon as today on whether to cut off access to a key medication abortion protocol, giving lawyers until day's end to submit additional arguments. Fearing another major blow to abortion access, some providers are already considering alternatives.

LeBron James Is 14 Games Away From NBA History - Fastbreak on FanNation

James has played in 1,411 career regular season games, which has him ninth on the all-time games played list.

Therefore, he is just 14 games away from passing Kevin Willis (who played 1,424 games over his career) for eighth place.