The Rock Chalkboard

BLOG: KU at Texas set for a 3 p.m. tipoff; will that game be a winner-take-all showdown in the Big 12 race? - KU Sports

With Baylor losing at K-State on Tuesday night, the Big 12 has basically come down to a two-team sprint to the finish, with Kansas and Texas tied at the top at 11-4 heading into the final three games.

Kansas football announces future dates of note, including a new opponent in 2028 - KU Sports

Spring drills are slated to begin Feb. 28. The offseason session of 15 practices will end on April 7, with the newly named Spring Showcase at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Eraser Dust

Suspects in Kalispell bank robbery plead not guilty | Daily Inter Lake

Appearing before Judge Robert Allison on Feb. 16, Logan Christopher Nadasi, 19, of Kalispell was arraigned on a single count of robbery. Caleb Weston Bernhardt, 19, of Kalispell was arraigned earlier that day before Judge Amy Eddy on a charge of accountability to robbery.

Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve | Reuters

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces had repelled Russian assaults along the length of the front line on Thursday on the eve of the war's anniversary, as President Vladimir Putin, empty-handed after a bloody winter offensive, talked up Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Angry Ohio residents confront Norfolk Southern CEO during CNN town hall on toxic East Palestine train wreck | CNN

“I don’t feel safe in this town now. You took it away from me,” Stewart told Shaw during the town hall.

How Bill Gates’ Minesweeper addiction helped lead to the Xbox | Ars Technica

“Bill got addicted,” as Fitzgerald put it bluntly.

That’s Bill Gates, of course, the billionaire Microsoft founder and CEO (though he was not yet “the richest man in the world” in 1990). Despite having money to spend on much more elaborate entertainments, in 1990, Gates found himself obsessed with dominating [Minesweeper coder Curt] Johnson and Donner’s simple Windows gaming experiment.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Gets Surprising Runtime

According to the reliable @Cryptic4KQual on Twitter, who has shared accurate runtimes in the past, The Mandalorian's upcoming Season 3 premiere will be much shorter than many expect.

Currently, it's reported that the installment will be 35 minutes and 16 seconds. This makes it the shortest premiere yet for any Star Wars project.

Texas bill would ban nearly all gender-affirming care, including for trans adults - CBS News

A bill introduced in the Texas Senate is triggering alarm among LGBTQ+ advocates in the state, who say it would make nearly all gender-affirming health care illegal, including both surgical and nonsurgical treatments — even for trans adults.

Liam Gallagher responds to The 1975's Matty Healy calling for an Oasis reunion

Liam then bluntly responded: “It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time.”