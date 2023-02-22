Notebook: KU has had a Pretty Pretty Pretty Good Regular Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball will set Quad I win record, CBS Sports expert says

"Kansas is gonna set the record,” Norlander said, on CBS Sports HQ. “... Kansas is gonna finish with 16, 17, 18, maybe 19 Quad I wins."

Bill Self compares Jalen Wilson's 'will to win' to all-time Jayhawk greats

“Bill Self told us today at @KUHoops shootaround that [Wilson] MAY have the greatest win of any Jayhawk he’s coached & added that [Frank Mason] & [Sherron Collins are in that mix, too,” tweeted ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla. “Can’t think of a better (compliment).”

College basketball: Contenders and pretenders for the 2023 national championship

The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed the current top seeds, which means it's time for our annual "Contenders and Pretenders" look at who will win the 2023 national title. This marks the seventh year for Contenders and Pretenders, and in each of the previous six, the national champion came from the "contenders" pool.

Don't Cut Bait -- Keeping David Beaty Is The Only Option For Kansas

Going winless in the conference, two seasons into his five-year contract, might be enough to excite the Kansas faithful to beg for terminating his contract. This isn’t Texas; no one’s begging for an immediate release. There’s a sense of patience, one which Kansas decision makers need to maintain not just for the next year, but ideally through the end of the contract.

