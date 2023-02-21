Notebook: Kansas Mauls TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

For No. 3 Kansas, revenge vs. TCU came in the form of a bright orange Nike basketball and a 63-58 road win - KU Sports

“We had to get this one back,” Harris said of the orange Nike basketball after the win. “When we lost (to them) the first game, we saw they posted (our game ball) on social media, so we really wanted this win, we wanted the ball, too. So, as soon as the buzzer went off, I had to go get it.”

Added KU freshman Gradey Dick, who scored 19 points in Monday’s win and walked out of the gym wearing one of the white-out T-Shirts that TCU gave away for Monday’s game: “They were petty with it so we had to be petty, too.”

BLOG: Kevin McCullar’s masterful defense lands top spot in ratings after tough road win at TCU - KU Sports

1 – Kevin McCullar Jr. – The big tie-up late was huge, but so were McCullar’s instincts, reads and all-out effort on the defensive end. And just for good measure he also added 15 points and 7 rebounds. Kansas coach Bill Self marveled at McCullar’s defense after the hard-earned, 63-58 road victory at TCU on Monday night, and McCullar continues to get tougher and tougher by the week and fill more of the quintessential Bill Self defender role with every trip up the floor. The fact that he gives this team a little bit of everything and not just the defense is what makes him so important to this lineup. Harris called McCullar the heart and soul of the team after the win, and did not sound like he was reaching or forcing one bit.

KU-TCU Notebook: Jayhawks jump two spots in AP Top 25 before big road win at TCU - KU Sports

Fort Worth, Texas — The Kansas men’s basketball team jumped up two spots to No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, picking up seven first-place votes in the process.

Quick recap: Kansas earns hard-fought win at TCU - KU Sports

Bill Self’s squad has learned to play ugly, and perhaps more importantly, they know how to make the opposing team play ugly with their play on the defensive end. The Horned Frogs, who were coming off a 100-point performance on Saturday, simply struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm in Monday’s matchup.

Eraser Dust

Fear, panic as new earthquakes hit Turkey-Syria border, killing 6 | Turkey-Syria Earthquake News | Al Jazeera

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region, killing at least six people, two weeks after the area was devastated by quakes that killed more than 47,000 people in both countries.

Russia is launching a mission to give stranded ISS crew members a ride home : NPR

Russia's space agency is preparing to launch a mission on Friday to provide a ride for two cosmonauts and one U.S. astronaut who are on the International Space Station without a designated ship to get home.

Alec Baldwin charges: Actor no longer facing firearm enhancement in manslaughter charge, prosecutors say - CBS News

Prosecutors in New Mexico have dropped a firearm enhancement from one of the manslaughter charges against actor and producer Alec Baldwin, officials announced Monday. Baldwin still faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of his Western film "Rust" in 2021.

Senate bill aims to address Montana housing shortage | KECI

The bill would revise municipal zoning laws and require certain cities to permit the use of duplex, triplex and fourplex housing.

Proponents say it will help create more affordable housing across the state and map out how to make use of zoning regulated areas.

California-style urban sprawl is coming for the Flathead Valley | Daily Inter Lake

California-style urban sprawl is coming for the Flathead Valley. Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls look hardly anything like Los Angeles from the surface right now, but their zoning maps look eerily similar. If our cities are zoned like Los Angeles., that means the Flathead Valley will grow like L.A. In 25 years, the valley could be home to miles of urban sprawl that takes over our treasured open spaces and rural communities. If we don’t want Montana to become like California, we must address the California-Style zoning regulations in our cities before it’s too late.

MTGOP resolution rebukes former Gov. Racicot | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Republican Party rebuked former Gov. Marc Racicot and says he is not considered a Republican by the Montana GOP.

Bill would let cities tax Airbnbs to subsidize long-term rentals | KECI

HELENA, Mont. — A bill under consideration at the Montana Legislature would give cities, counties and resort districts the option of levying a tax on Airbnb-style, short-term rentals if they use the money to give rebates to landlords who rent to local workers on a long-term basis.