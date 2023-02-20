Kansas Boils Frogs

The Kansas Jayhawks made huge strides tonight towards another Big 12 Championship with a 63-58 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. In a poor shooting night for both teams, the Jayhawks managed to outlast the Frogs defensive pressure.

Gradey Dick got off to a hot start with 14 first half points. Foul trouble forced the star freshman to the bench but his effort contributed to a 33-29 halftime lead for KU. Dick finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds. He was also the only KU player to make a three point shot tonight.

Jalen Wilson had an uncharacteristically quiet night with 7 points and going 3 for 11 from the field and 0-2 from three. The Jayhawks shot 18% from beyond the arc tonight.

On the TCU side Mike Miles Jr led the Horned Frogs with 13 points.

Tonight’s victory will go a long ways in securing the Big 12 for the Jayhawks. All eyes will be on Texas as they host Iowa State tomorrow evening. With an ISU win, the Jayhawks will be all alone atop the standings.

Kansas will host West Virginia on Saturday.