 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas at TCU: Open Game Thread

Let’s maul!

By fizzle406
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Big one tonight folks.

Click here for the preview

I forgot to do the how to watch but it’s on in an hour on ESPN.

rock chalk!

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...