Notebook: A Weekend of Mauling

The Rock Chalkboard

BLOG: Sizing up what’s left of the Big 12 Conference race; Kansas faces the easiest schedule of the top 3 contenders - KU Sports

The Jayhawks and Longhorns are now tied atop the Big 12 standings at 10-4 in conference play with two weeks to go. Baylor sits one game back at 9-5 and Kansas State and Iowa State are two games back of KU and Texas with four to play.

Kansas women hang tight against No. 15 Oklahoma before falling 86-80 - KU Sports

Led by a career-high 30 points from senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, the Kansas women kept pace with No. 15 Oklahoma, but the Jayhawks went cold in the final three minutes, dropping their eighth Big 12 game, 86-80, on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jayhawks bottle up Bears’ backcourt in second half after making defensive adjustment - KU Sports

In a postgame video shared by the official Twitter account of the Kansas men’s basketball program, head coach Bill Self opted to award both Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. as the players of the game following a 87-71 win over Baylor on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.

BLOG: Gracious in defeat, Baylor coach Scott Drew makes key point after 87-71 loss at Kansas – both teams can win it all - KU Sports

“They were unbelievable the first half,” KU coach Bill Self said after the game. “That’s the hardest team to guard there is.”

KU-Baylor notebook: Jayhawks open day as projected No. 1 seed, prove they’re deserving with strong second half vs. Baylor - KU Sports

Early Saturday afternoon, CBS released the current projections for the top 16 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament, and the Jayhawks landed on the 1 line.

Eraser Dust

Bottles of Starbucks Frappuccinos may contain glass and have been recalled : NPR

More than 25,000 cases of chilled, bottled Starbucks vanilla Frappuccinos have been recalled due to possibly having pieces of glass in them, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Richard Belzer, star of Law & Order, dies at age 78 | Marca

The acting world is in mourning following the death of legendary Law & Order detective John Munch. Richard Belzer, who donned the costume of one of television's most revered investigators, died this past Sunday at the age of 78.

Winners and losers from NBA All-Star Weekend, starring Jayson Tatum and hotel lobbies

Where else but an NBA All-Star Game hotel can you see Pau Gasol holding court in the lobby less than an hour before he is named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame, Julius Erving taking pictures with every kid who wanted one outside the hotel restaurant and Allen Iverson singing to himself in the elevator? This is a span of a few hours on All-Star Saturday, mind you, and legends just kept strolling down the corridor.

20 Years Ago, One Band Released Their Only Album Ever And It Was Perfect

Toward the beginning of this wave was one record everyone had, and became the instant soundtrack to everything you did and everywhere you went. Dropped on February 19, 2003, the one and only album from The Postal Service — Give Up — was the bittersweet angsty sonic manifesto for an entire generation of teens and twentysomethings. Those of us who remember when we weren’t called “old millennials” will have a hard time accepting that two decades have passed since this album dropped. Seems like only yesterday, we were sneaking into secret bars to hang out with Ben Gibbard to smoke some Parliament Lights. Just me?

Kalispell Public Schools moves forward with plans to relocate its central office | Daily Inter Lake

The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees last week unanimously approved signing a letter of intent to lease a building at 1935 Third Ave. E. with the option to purchase to potentially relocate its central administration offices.

Restaurant focuses on food and entertainment fun | Daily Inter Lake

With few music venues in south Kalispell, Tran is excited to offer live music to the area and give local musicians the opportunity to perform. Games N Taps will provide a space to watch sports and have parties or events. Tran also hopes to collaborate with other businesses in the future and do fundraising events.

New program brings help to Flathead County Sheriff's Office

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Explorer Post is for youth ages 14 to 20 with an interest in law enforcement or other related fields. The post will give them hands-on experience by volunteering to patrol events across the valley.

