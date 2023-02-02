Notebook: Baylor Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

KU coach Lance Leipold announces 2 signees, several walk-ons and talks transfers on national signing day - KU Sports

College football’s February signing day has been forever changed by the transfer portal, turning what once was among the biggest days of the year in the sport into more of a reason to rehash days gone by.

KU women’s hoops comeback falls just short in 77-73 loss at Baylor - KU Sports

The Kansas women’s basketball team cut its deficit to just two points with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Baylor on Wednesday night, but senior guard Holly Kersgieter’s team-high 20 points weren’t enough to complete the comeback, and the Jayhawks fell 77-73.

BLOG: Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris knows he needs to shoot more, and good things usually happen when he does - KU Sports

“We’re going to be decent offensively, or pretty good offensively, if they have to guard five guys,” Self said after Tuesday’s 90-78 win over No. 7 Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse. “I mean, let’s just call it like it is. Even if Juan misses, it’s like throwing deep. There’s the threat that he’s going to shoot it.”

Bits o Chalk

Tom Brady's broadcasting future presents new challenge for the ultimate champion | CNN

The 45-year-old Brady, who retired from the National Football League earlier on Wednesday after an illustrious 23-year career, agreed last May to join Fox Sports when his age-defying career as a quarterback came to an end.

Rivals.com - National Signing Day: Winners and losers

The second signing day is in the books and almost every top prospect is now signed, sealed and about to be delivered – if they’re not already on campus. Here is a look at the winners and losers from the February signing day.

'You're not a weenie anymore': Travis Kelce reflects on post-game comments directed towards Cincinnati mayor

The segment began with Jason Kelce asking Travis "why did that one get you so fired up?"

Travis, decked out in vintage University of Cincinnati apparel, proceeded to once again mock Pureval's controversial tweet, where he posted a video saying a paternity test had been ordered to see if Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the father for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who hadn't beat Burrow before this year's AFC Championship Game.

Eraser Dust

$2 million lottery ticket sold at Kalispell store | Daily Inter Lake

Howard said Montana Lottery confirmed the winner, who has chosen not to reveal themselves. Due to a change in legislation, Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release the names of winners unless they provide consent.

Mechanical issue prompts ski lift evacuation at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Everyone was safely removed from Chair 4 by approximately 12:35 p.m. “We're committed to trying to remedy their situations,” the post reads.

Nikki Haley is about to answer the first big question of the 2024 White House race | CNN Politics

Unlike many of his Cabinet members, she engineered a smooth exit from the Trump administration on her own terms. Her photo-op departure meeting with Trump in the Oval Office even then looked like potential footage for a future Republican primary campaign. Haley is not being subtle about her pitch – one that could allow her to gently argue that it’s time to move on from the ex-president and President Joe Biden without directly repudiating the Trump presidency and his fans.

Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and more winter : NPR

The groundhog — arguably the most famous member of his species and the most recognizable of all the country's animal prognosticators — did what he has done for the last 137 years: search for a sign of spring in front of a group of top hat-wearing handlers and adoring fans at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania.

Inside the College Board’s Revised African American Studies Curriculum - The New York Times

Reparations. Black Lives Matter. Queer studies.

These are just a few of the concepts the College Board included in a pilot of its Advanced Placement African American Studies course, but which do not appear in the final course materials, released on Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican with presidential ambitions, previously announced that he would ban the curriculum, based on a draft.

Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport; service to New York, anyone?

Missoula Montana Airport officials on Tuesday said Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years. But Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.

One Paw Out the Door - Flathead Beacon

Having reached a point in his life he describes as “on the wrong side of 70,” Bennett announced in November that he intended to retire from the shelter after his replacement is found. A few months later, Bennett is still waiting to go home for good. To his credit, however, Bennett isn’t overtly perturbed about the situation, even if he is thinking about a retired life of travel plans and visits to see his kids. Of course, patience and accepting that life doesn’t always match up with one’s immediate plans is part of how the shelter’s human inhabitants keep up with a job in which established routines can be disrupted at any moment.

Man dies following brawl at middle school basketball game | CNN

A 60-year-old man died following a brawl that broke out on Tuesday night in the town of Alburgh during a middle school basketball game, Vermont State Police (VST) said in a statement Wednesday.

Russell Giroux was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans where he was pronounced dead, VST said.