How to Watch: Baylor at Kansas

The Baylor Bears visit the Kansas Jayhawks today in a battle for first place in the Big 12. Baylor won the first match-up 75-69 so KU hopes to rebound (ba dum tss) at home. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#5 Kansas Jayhawks

#9 Baylor Bears

Line: Kansas -5

ESPN Matchup predictor: 62.2% Kansas

How to Watch

Game time: 3 pm CST

Location: Allen Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

Instead of random facts, I thought it would be fun to predict the out of the game by comparing the top two restaurants (via Trip Advisor) in Waco and Lawrence. I’ll compare both and say which place I’d rather eat at.

Waco

Waco’s top restaurant is Cafe Homestead. It looks like a standard American diner meal but kind of the hipster version of it. The spicy chicken sandwich looks like one of their more popular options but the fries leave a little something to be desired. I read a tweet this week that said fast food chicken sandwiches blow restaurant chicken sandwiches out of water. Looking at the picture I might have to agree. I’m a little underwhelmed but the deserts do look pretty good.

Lawrence

Lawerence’s top restaurant in Limestone. Limestone specializes in pizza. They have several different styles and twists on the classic toppings. While I’ve never been to this specific restaurant, I feel like I’ve been this type of pizzeria before and it always seems better in theory than in practice. Honestly I’m a little surprised by this one just based on the reviews.

The winner? Baylor. I’m not itching to go to either of these restaurants but Cafe Homestead wins because they have a more diverse menu. Plus those deserts look pretty solid.