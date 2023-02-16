Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self calls Gradey Dick ‘the best freshman shooter’ he’s had at KU following career performance vs. OSU

With seconds left in the first half and KU basketball trailing Oklahoma State, the team looked for a momentum spark. In less than seven seconds, the Jayhawks fired three quick passes as the ball traveled across the full court without ever touching the floor. The ball eventually wound up in the hands of Gradey Dick in the corner. With just over a second left in the half, Dick buried a 3-pointer that would not only be a boost for the team going into halftime but a confidence booster that would lead to a career night.

2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0: Brandon Miller, Taylor Hendricks and Jalen Hood-Schifino rise

We are now two-thirds of the way through the 2022-23 college basketball season. It has been interesting thus far, to say the least. There's a lack of elite teams and a lack of elite talent in college basketball, making this an unpredictable year for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Bits o Chalk

Eric Bieniemy's inability to get a head-coaching job remains confounding - ProFootballTalk

The Chiefs have been to five straight AFC Championships, making it to the Super Bowl three times and winning twice. In each of those five years, Eric Bieniemy has served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

No. 10 Tennessee tops No. 1 Alabama, handing Crimson Tide first SEC loss and snapping two-game slide - CBSSports.com

No. 1 Alabama spent just two days atop the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings before taking a loss in the very next game, falling 68-59 at No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday night in Knoxville. The loss drops Alabama to 22-4 overall, but more importantly marks the team's first SEC loss of the 2022-23 season.

Report: Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos defensive coordinator job - Mile High Report

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job. The former Jets and Bills head coach has been out of the league after being fired in 2016 but is known for being a defensive mastermind.

Eraser Dust

Ohio train derailment: Rail firm pulls out of meeting with residents - BBC News

A public meeting that was meant to ease fears about a toxic chemical spill in an Ohio town only heightened anger when the rail firm at the heart of the disaster failed to show up.

Star Wars: Darth Vader Proves Sidious is the Most Powerful Sith Lord

At its most simple, Darth Sidious is the schemer supreme. He has plans upon plans that, even without his mastery of the Dark Side, put him so far beyond his apprentice that there is no competition. Having time and again dominated Vader, mind, body and soul, Sidious revels in his victories and reveals to his apprentice that even Vader’s wildest imaginings cannot comprehend the scope of his power. So, after once again breaking Vader down, Sidious demonstrates another level of his power.

Meaning Behind the Song: "#41" by Dave Matthews Band -

In one way, the song is stream-of-consciousness and dream-like. In another it could be an ode to a relationship, inquiring if someone would like to dance. The lyrics are poetic, yet, Matthews sings them floweringly.

One of Rihanna's dancers almost tragically falls from elevated platform during Super Bowl halftime show | Marca

Whilst most people's attention was focused on the singer herself, some eagle-eyed fans managed to spot one of the dancers marginally avoid tragedy. During her performance of 'All of the Lights', one of the dancers can be seen slipping and falling over during their intense dance routine. Fortunately, there was just enough space on the platform to stop the dancer from fatally falling from such a great height.

I Am Legend 2 With Will Smith Won't Follow the Film's Ending

“We trace back to the original [Richard] Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film,” Goldsman said. “What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.”

Lesbian mom loses parental rights, and wife, to sperm donor

An Oklahoma woman has no parental rights over the son she raised for two years with her estranged wife, who has since started dating the former couple’s sperm donor, a judge ruled Monday.

Growing Pains - Flathead Beacon

The litany of concerns was familiar, too — plans to bore beneath the Flathead River to connect utilities would jeopardize its health; the narrow and winding River Road is already over-burdened, and the increased traffic would put lives at risk; the development is out of character for the neighboring area; development would negatively impact wildlife; it’s the wrong fit for the neighborhood.

Virginia governor blocks bill banning police from seeking menstrual histories | Virginia | The Guardian

The Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, appears to have thwarted an attempt to stop law enforcement obtaining menstrual histories of women in the state.

Regulators accuse Columbia Falls crypto mine of fraud, financial crimes | Daily Inter Lake

State Auditor Troy Downing has demanded answers from a cryptocurrency company with a bitcoin mining center in Columbia Falls accused of operating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.