Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oklahoma State

Gradey Dick’s career-high 26 points the highlight of total team road win by No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State - KU Sports

“I think we showed some toughness, some grit, playing out of foul trouble, playing with guys nicked up and having makeshift lineups out there,” KU coach Bill Self said after the game. “I thought we played well. Oklahoma State’s got a terrific team.”

KU-OSU Notebook: A few Jayhawks return, others leave nicked up during 87-76 road win at Oklahoma State - KU Sports

The only KU players not available on Tuesday were super-senior big man Cam Martin (shoulder) and redshirt freshman Kyle Cuffe Jr. (knee). KU coach Bill Self said recently that he did not expect either of those players to return in time to impact the rotation this season.

Quick recap: Kansas secures much-needed road win over hot Oklahoma State team - KU Sports

It gave the Jayhawks the ball with six seconds remaining, and they certainly made the most of it. Kevin McCullar Jr. found freshman Gradey Dick in the corner before the sharpshooter drilled the 3-pointer in front of the Oklahoma State bench. The Cowboys’ disappointment was evident, as the Jayhawks took a 39-37 lead at halftime.

KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider nearing milestone - KU Sports

The bulk of his wins so far came during his 12 seasons as the head coach at Emporia State, where he finished with 306 wins and just 72 losses. He made 11 trips to the NCAA Tournament and won a Division II title in 2010. From there, he went to Stephen F. Austin, where he won 95 games in five seasons before leaving for Kansas in 2015.

Michigan State University shooting: The killer was previously charged with a felony but was still able to buy guns | CNN

Years before Anthony Dwayne McRae killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon – a felony that would have prevented him from being able to buy a gun if he were convicted.

Ford stops electric F-150 production for possible batttery issue | CNN Business

Ford has halted production of the top-selling electric pickup in America, the F-150 Lightning, because of a possible battery problem, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. The potential issue was discovered during the company’s pre-delivery vehicles inspections, Ford spokesperson Emma Berg said.

Review: "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is messy

There’s a lot of mania in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately, much of it coming from Disney’s ploy to force another Thanos-level, multibillion-dollar “Avengers” arc. MCU superheroes have increasingly been tumbling through alternate realities and timelines that double as infinitely malleable plot devices. For better or worse, it’s everywhere right now.

Whitefish photographer shares jaw-dropping images of Montana

“My dad gave me his old digital camera and I was just trying to break the thing. I was just trying to figure out everything that thing could do to the maximum. And long exposure was mind-blowing to me," Peterson shared. "Like the fact that you could leave a camera open for 20 seconds at night and just like basically create this like, world in the sky that like you can’t even see with the eye.”

One arrested after allegedly pulling a gun in downtown Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell Police officers responded to the area around the intersection of Main and Center streets about 11:54 a.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon, officials said in a press release. The victim told officers that the suspect aimed the firearm at him before fleeing the scene.

Super Bowl halftime show: Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid threatened to bench Chiefs who watched Rihanna's set - CBSSports.com

"I didn't, but I heard it was great," Mahomes said when asked if he saw the halftime show during his recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". "Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed as Reviews Come In

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 64% at the time of writing. This is the initial score for the movie on the reviews aggregate website, after 39 reviews. It should be expected to fluctuate a little in the coming hours and days, as more reviews are uploaded. While it is a good score, it’s lower than many would have expected, and it has failed to match up to the last MCU movie release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

