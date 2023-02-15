Jayhawks Playing Internationally

Last week I did a round-up of Jayhawks playing in the NBA and G League. This week a round-up of Jayhawks playing professional basketball internationally. There are more than a dozen still getting paid to play ball and see the world.

Jamari Traylor - Argentinian Liga A - Boca Juniors

Except for a very brief stint in the G League with Oklahoma City, Jamari has played internationally in Austria, Greece, and Japan. This season he is playing in Argentina. He has played in just 6 of the Boca Juniors 21 games, but he is averaging 19 minutes, 10 points, and 1 block a game.

Thomas Robinson - Basketball Champions League Americas - Real Esteli

After bouncing around the NBA and G league for a few seasons, including making the playoffs with Portland, Thomas has played internationally for the last 5 seasons. He has played in Russia, China, Puerto Rico, Turkey, South Korea, and now in Nicaragua. He is Real Esteli’s starting center, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Ben McLemore - Chinese Basketball Association - Shandong

After playing 9 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Grizzlies, Rockets, Lakers, and Blazers, Ben did not catch on with a team this season. His Wikipedia page indicates he signed a 1-year contract with Shandong of the CBA on January 31. I have not found him on their roster yet, I assume this is just because of travel and prep to join the team.

Perry Ellis - French Jeep Elite - Cholet Basket

Perry has played Summer League with Dallas, Minnesota, and Milwaukee. Internationally he has played in Australia, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Japan, and now France. Perry is averaging 25 minutes, 11 points, and 4 rebounds a game for Cholet.

Frank Mason - French Jeep Elite - Nancy Basket

After getting a good run in Sacramento for two seasons and brief stints in Milwaukee and Orlando Frank finds himself playing in France. He signed with Nancy in January and has started the 4 games he has played for them. He is averaging 21 minutes, 10 points, and almost 3 assists per game.

Mitchell Lightfoot - German Pro A - VfL Kirchheim Knights

Mitch is in his first season of professional ball playing in Germany. Of the 8 games he has played in, he has started 6. He is averaging 22 minutes, 14 points, and 5 rebounds a game. Mitch has even made 3 3-point shots on the season.

Tarik Black - Greek HEBA A1 - Olympiacos

Tarik played for the Lakers and Rockets for four seasons in the NBA, playing in 220 games and starting 57. He has played internationally since 2018 in Israel, Russia, Turkey, and now Greece. He has played 30 games this season, averaging 12 minutes and 6 points per game.

Remy Martin - Greek HEBA A1 - GS Lavrio

After not catching on in the G League, Remy signed with the Greek team GS Lavrio in November. He has played in 9 games, starting 3. He is averaging 15 minutes and 7 points per game.

Cheick Diallo - Japanese B.League - Kyoto Hannaryz

After 4 seasons in the NBA, Cheick’s fifth season was cut short when the Pistons released him in January 2022. Since then he has played in Russia, Spain, Puerto Rico, and currently Japan. For Kyoto, Cheick has started all 37 games he has played. He is averaging 30 minutes, 16 points, and 10 rebounds per game.

Cliff Alexander - Lebanese Division A - Sagesse Al Hekmeh Beirut

After a brief stint with Portland in 2016, and playing in the G League in 2017 and 2018, Cliff has been playing internationally. He has had stops in France, Germany, and South Korea. This season Cliff is playing in Lebanon. In 15 games, he is averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, and 14 rebounds per game.

Wayne Selden - PBA - Governors Cup - NLEX Road Warriors

Wayne has bounced around the NBA, G League, and internationally for several seasons. He has found himself in Iowa, Chicago, New York, Memphis, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Israel, Turkey, and Italy. He is currently in the Philippines playing for the NLEX Road Warriors.

Legerald Vick - Venezuelan SLB - Spartans de Districto Captital Caracas

My research into Legerald left me a little confused, but I do know he has had success in a Mexican league where his team won the championship and he was the semifinal MVP in early 2022. I think he then made a brief stop in Venezuela with Spartans de Distrito Capital Caracas. It now seems he is playing in New Zealand for the Manawatu Jets of the NBL.

Dedric Lawson - South Korean KBL - Goyang Orions

Dedric is currently on his second tour with the Goyang Orions of the South Korean Basketball League. He played for them in the 2020-21 season. Dedric then played in Turkey for a year before returning to South Korea this season. He has played in 40 games this season, starting 26. He is playing 28 minutes a game, averaging 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists a game.

Jeff Withey - Spanish ACB - Bilbao Basket

After spending 5 seasons in the NBA with New Orleans, Utah, and Dallas, Jeff jumped on the international circuit playing in Greece, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, and now Spain. For Bilbao he has played 29 games, starting 20 and averaging 19 minutes, scoring 9 points and pulling down 6 rebounds per game.

David McCormack - Turkish BSL - Besiktas Icrypex

Dave’s first professional season finds him in Turkey. His team has not been very successful, 4-15 in league play. Dave is averaging 23 minutes, 10 points, and 7 rebounds per game.

Malik Newman - VTB United League - Avtodor Saratov

Malik played 3 seasons in the G League and played in Israel and Turkey during the 2020-201 season, before joining Avtodor in the Russian VTB League this season. He has started 15 of 16 games and is averaging 34 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in those games. Avtodor is 9-15 on the season.