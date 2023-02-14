Kansas Takes Oklahoma State Out to Pasture

The Kansas Jayhawks retook first place in the Big 12 with a 87-76 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The first half was a rowdy back and forth affair. The crowd wanted blood and former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson was on fire. However after a buzzer beating 3 pointer by Gradey Dick, KU took a 2 point halftime lead.

sneakin' a GD3 in before the buzzer pic.twitter.com/Py6L4hi3aU — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) February 15, 2023

Kansas kept that energy in the second half. The Jayhawk’s pushed the pace and never allowed Oklahoma State to catch up.

Dick led Kansas with 26 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. The Kansas freshman went 4-9 from three for the game. KJ Adams Jr scored 15 points, including a few thunderous dunks to help quiet the OSU crowd.

Kalib Boone of Oklahoma State led all scorers with 27 points. After a quick start, Bryce Thompson ended the evening with 17 points and 1-5 from three point land.

With tonight’s win, the Jayhawks move into a three way tie for first place in the Big 12. The Jayhawks will host Baylor on Saturday. A win this weekend (and a loss from Texas) would leave the Jayhawks all alone for first place.