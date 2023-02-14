Notebook: Kansas Set for Oklahoma State

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball rankings: Alabama jumps Purdue, Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona, Tennessee plunge

"We’ve won a lot of close games," Painter said. "I think we were 7-1 in true road games coming into this game. I think so. I think any experience you have could matter any different — could make you tougher — especially mentally tougher. We were in a position to control this game and keep it at two or three possessions and we let that go, but you can also say they took it from us. It’s your perspective, but yeah, you get everybody’s best shot."

Big 12 football schedule 2023: WVU leads CFN's ranking of conference's 10 toughest slates for next season

Big 12 schedules for 2023 were recently ranked in order of toughness by Pete Fiutak of College Football News, using a points scale that takes a bit of the subjectivity out of the equation. We've added our own thoughts to every program in the rankings and potential trouble spots on every slate.

The Drive 02.12.23: KU's big week sparks Big 12 title push + Big 12 realignment talk

Tied for second place in the Big 12 standings, Kansas and Kansas State both hit the road Saturday with KU thumping Oklahoma and Texas Tech knocking off K-State. Also, Texas and Oklahoma are officially departing the Big 12 early. We discuss it all in this week's episode. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.

WATCH: Kansas students storm Mass. Street after Chiefs Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions. The Chiefs won their second title in four seasons on Sunday night in a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City trailed Philadelphia 24-14 at halftime but outscored the Eagles 24-11 the in the second half en route to prevailing on a late field goal. Even at less than full strength, Patrick Mahomes powered on and continued to make plays and won his second Super Bowl MVP.

Eraser Dust

3 killed in shootings at Michigan State University; gunman is dead

A gunman killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University on Monday night before leading authorities on a manhunt that ended when he fatally shot himself, police said.

United States tells citizens: Leave Russia immediately | Reuters

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

ImagineIF Board, Staff Visit Possible Relocation Site - Flathead Beacon

Members of the ImagineIF Libraries board and staff toured a potential new location for the main Kalispell branch on Feb. 8. The former Herberger’s space at the Kalispell Center Mall, an 80,000-square-foot site, is for sale and checks a lot of boxes for a new library space.

Health concerns grow in East Palestine, Ohio, after train derailment : NPR

Residents of East Palestine were later asked to evacuate out of precaution. On Monday, Feb. 6, crews conducted what officials called a "controlled release" of the hazardous chemicals which caused a large plume of black smoke.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage Plot Co-Headlining Tour – Rolling Stone

The tour will kick off June 2 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and wrap July 15 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Metric will provide support throughout the tour (save for a July 3 show in Toronto).

Tiny Kansas university discovers gold mine of talent in Hawaii high school bowling

Thirty-seven hundred miles from home, four Hawaii student athletes are making their mark on collegiate bowling.

They bowl for Newman University, a Division II school in Wichita, Kansas

United States tells citizens: Leave Russia immediately | Reuters

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

One facing felony charge after boxing match devolves into general brawl | Daily Inter Lake

Authorities took two into custody after a brawl involving members of two motorcycle clubs broke out during a boxing match at Majestic Valley Arena on Saturday night.

ImagineIF Board, Staff Visit Possible Relocation Site - Flathead Beacon

Members of the ImagineIF Libraries board and staff toured a potential new location for the main Kalispell branch on Feb. 8. The former Herberger’s space at the Kalispell Center Mall, an 80,000-square-foot site, is for sale and checks a lot of boxes for a new library space.

Twitter is just showing everyone all of Elon’s tweets now - The Verge

For many of us, Twitter’s “For You” is full of tweets and replies to tweets from Elon Musk. Not everyone is getting the Elon-first feed, but on Monday afternoon, more than a few people noticed something was different.

The US government says women's underwear should cost more than men's | CNN Business

A new report about tariffs on underwear finds that when it comes to tax rates, women are getting shorts-changed.

The average US tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5%, compared to just 11.5% for men’s. That means women are being charged a tax that’s 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay, according to Ed Gresser, a former US trade official and current director for Trade and Global Markets at the Progressive Policy Institute.

The Accountant Shortage Isn't Bad Enough For NASBA to Entertain Dropping the 150 Hour Requirement - Going Concern

When we talk about why no one wants to be an accountant anymore, a handful of things come up in every thread. Let’s quickly get them down in case an alien who just landed on Earth this morning Googles “accountant shortage,” arrives on this article, and wishes to learn more about the causes.