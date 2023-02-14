 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma State

Game time, channel, tv, radio and more for today’s game

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 04 TCU at Oklahoma State Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Stillwater OK to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kansas needs every game at this point in their fight for the Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#5 Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -2

How to Watch

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)

Channel: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Cowboy and Cowgirl teams have won a combined 52 national championships (1st in the Big 12, 4th nationally)
  • Largest comprehensive university student union
  • In 1896, Oklahoma A&M held its first commencement with six male graduates

