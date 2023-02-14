How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Stillwater OK to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Kansas needs every game at this point in their fight for the Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#5 Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -2
How to Watch
Time: 8:00 PM CST
Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)
Channel: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Cowboy and Cowgirl teams have won a combined 52 national championships (1st in the Big 12, 4th nationally)
- Largest comprehensive university student union
- In 1896, Oklahoma A&M held its first commencement with six male graduates
