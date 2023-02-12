KU Sports Calendar for the Week of February 13 - February 19, 2023

Looking Ahead (February 13 through February 19)
Tuesday:
Men’s Basketball @ Oklahoma State, 8:00 ESPN
Wednesday:
Softball v Southern Illinois @ Puerto Vallarta, MX 12:00
Women’s Basketball @ West Virginia, 6:00 ESPN+
Thursday:
Softball v Cal State Fullerton, Puerto Vallarta, MX 10:00 AM
Friday:
Tennis v Arizona, Lawrence, KS 10:00 AM
Baseball v Valparaiso @ Corpus Christi, TX 3:00
Softball v Sacramento State @ Puerto Vallarta, MX 3:00
Tennis @ UC Santa Barbara, Doubles 5:00
Softball v Liberty @ Puerto Vallarta, MX 6:00
Saturday:
Track & Field @ Alex Wilson Invitational, South Bend, IN
Tennis @ UC Santa Barbara, Singles, 11:15
Baseball v Valparaiso @ Corpus Christi, TX 1:00
Men’s Basketball v Baylor, Lawrence, KS 3:00 ESPN
Tennis v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 5:30
Softball V Ole Miss, Puerto Vallarta, MX 8:30
Sunday:
Baseball v Valparaiso @ Corpus Christi, TX 12:00
Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma, Lawrence, KS 2:00 ESPN+
Looking Back (February 6 through February 12)
Monday:
Women’s Golf in 7th after 2 Rounds @ UCF Challenge
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Friday:
Tennis v Arkansas, Cancelled Due to Health and Safety Protocols
Softball Falls to #12 Arizona, 15-2
Saturday:
Softball Beats Long Beach State, 9-8
Tennis v Memphis, Cancelled Due to Health and Safety Protocols
Men’s Basketball Tames Oklahoma, 78-55
Women’s Basketball Gets Season Sweep of Texas Tech
Track & Field’s Anderson Sets new School Mark @ Tyson Invitational
Social Media Roundup:
.@Devonte4Graham scored 31 points in tonight's debut, the most ever for any player's debut in Spurs history pic.twitter.com/9eW4thrrpV— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 11, 2023
The next great Jayhawk to play in the Super Bowl.— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) February 10, 2023
Proud of you, Kyron #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Q84ej3AbBf
Congrats to Malkia on being Nationally Ranked in the Top-50 for singles ‼️ pic.twitter.com/olEJdvbxir— Kansas Tennis (@KansasTennis) February 8, 2023
RECORD SHATTERING PERFORMANCE— Kansas Women's Golf (@KUWomensGolf) February 8, 2023
Kansas Women's Golf posts a new 54-hole team record of 12-under surpassing their previous record by 11 strokes! #KUWGolf x #GR38T pic.twitter.com/vFxOgIoqyZ
— Kansas Women's Golf (@KUWomensGolf) February 7, 2023
The Jayhawks finish in eighth place at the UCF Challenge defeating five teams ranked ahead of them, three of which were in the top 25.#KUWGolf x #GR38T pic.twitter.com/SUmuIzhdPH
Loading comments...