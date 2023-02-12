 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of February 13 - February 19, 2023

Jayhawks on the Road this Week

By TimReddin
Arcos Mismaloya Tourist Attraction in Puerto Vallarta

Looking Ahead (February 13 through February 19)

Tuesday:

Men’s Basketball @ Oklahoma State, 8:00 ESPN

Wednesday:

Softball v Southern Illinois @ Puerto Vallarta, MX 12:00

Women’s Basketball @ West Virginia, 6:00 ESPN+

Thursday:

Softball v Cal State Fullerton, Puerto Vallarta, MX 10:00 AM

Friday:

Tennis v Arizona, Lawrence, KS 10:00 AM

Baseball v Valparaiso @ Corpus Christi, TX 3:00

Softball v Sacramento State @ Puerto Vallarta, MX 3:00

Tennis @ UC Santa Barbara, Doubles 5:00

Softball v Liberty @ Puerto Vallarta, MX 6:00

Saturday:

Track & Field @ Alex Wilson Invitational, South Bend, IN

Tennis @ UC Santa Barbara, Singles, 11:15

Baseball v Valparaiso @ Corpus Christi, TX 1:00

Men’s Basketball v Baylor, Lawrence, KS 3:00 ESPN

Tennis v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 5:30

Softball V Ole Miss, Puerto Vallarta, MX 8:30

Sunday:

Baseball v Valparaiso @ Corpus Christi, TX 12:00

Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma, Lawrence, KS 2:00 ESPN+

Looking Back (February 6 through February 12)

Monday:

Women’s Golf in 7th after 2 Rounds @ UCF Challenge

Men’s Basketball Wrangles Texas, 88-80

Tuesday:

Women’s Golf Break School Record @ UCF Challenge

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball Stomps TCU, 73-55

Thursday:

Softball Loses Opener to Long Beach State, 6-5

Friday:

Softball Beats NC State, 12-6

Tennis v Arkansas, Cancelled Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Softball Falls to #12 Arizona, 15-2

Track & Field Have a Good Day 1 @ Tyson Invitational

Saturday:

Softball Beats Long Beach State, 9-8

Tennis v Memphis, Cancelled Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Men’s Basketball Tames Oklahoma, 78-55

Softball Beats NC State, 12-4

Women’s Basketball Gets Season Sweep of Texas Tech

Track & Field’s Anderson Sets new School Mark @ Tyson Invitational

Social Media Roundup:

