How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

The Kansas Jayhawks go down to take on the Boys From Oklahoma. With a tumultuous week in the Big 12, KU finds themselves only 1 game out of first place. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12)

Oklahoma Sooners (12-12, 2-9 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -3

How to Watch

12 PM CST

Lloyd Noble Center

TV: CBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts