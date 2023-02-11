How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

The Kansas Jayhawks go down to take on the Boys From Oklahoma. With a tumultuous week in the Big 12, KU finds themselves only 1 game out of first place. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12)
Oklahoma Sooners (12-12, 2-9 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -3
How to Watch
12 PM CST
Lloyd Noble Center
TV: CBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The first Girl Scout Cookie was sold in Muskogee in 1917
- The bread twist tie was invented in Maysville
- Cimarron County, located in the Oklahoma Panhandle, is the only county in the U.S. bordered by 4 separate states - Texas, New Mexico, Colorado & Kansas
