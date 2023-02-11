 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma

Game time, channel, radio and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks go down to take on the Boys From Oklahoma. With a tumultuous week in the Big 12, KU finds themselves only 1 game out of first place. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12)

Oklahoma Sooners (12-12, 2-9 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -3

How to Watch

12 PM CST

Lloyd Noble Center

TV: CBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • The first Girl Scout Cookie was sold in Muskogee in 1917
  • The bread twist tie was invented in Maysville
  • Cimarron County, located in the Oklahoma Panhandle, is the only county in the U.S. bordered by 4 separate states - Texas, New Mexico, Colorado & Kansas

