Notebook: Kansas Mauls K-State

Three observations from KU’s 90-78 victory over Kansas State

KU basketball avenged its loss to K-State from exactly two weeks ago with a 90-78 win in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks fed off a raucous Allen Fieldhouse crowd for the entire game and held a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half. The win also places KU tied for second in the conference standings. Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and also added eight rebounds. Dajuan Harris tied his career-high with 18 points. Kevin McCullar tallied 16 points as well. KU’s bench also had a solid outing scoring 19 points, the most the bench has scored in conference play.

Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's win over K-State

KU basketball avenged its loss to K-State from exactly two weeks ago with a 90-78 win in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks fed off a raucous Allen Fieldhouse crowd for the entire game and held a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half. The win also places KU tied for second in the conference standings.

Postgame wrap: Kansas gets revenge in Sunflower Showdown rematch

Kansas improved to 18-4 (6-3 Big 12) on Tuesday night with a 90-78 win over Kansas State. KU led for 36:28 of game time en route to the win. Watch the video above for some more postgame thoughts on KU's win and performance.

WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris react to win over K-State

KU was able to snap its three-game losing streak in conference play on Tuesday night with a 90-78 win over Kansas State. The win puts KU at 6-3 in the Big 12 conference at the half way point. It was a back-and-forth affair during the first few minutes as both teams settled into the game. But KU was able to put together a good stretch to take a 13 point lead with just under nine minutes to play in the first half. K-State responded to make it a three point game before KU responded with a 14-5 run to take its advantage back to 13 points.

Kansas basketball: Media lauds Jayhawks for revenge win over Kansas State

Like this first game, this one wasn't shy on whistles. The end count saw 47 fouls called in the game's 40 minutes, with 71 combined free throws. Kansas State had an edge there, making 31 of 36 free throws, while Kansas made 25 of its 35 attempts at the line.

LeBron James racks up historic triple-double and moves to within 100 points of all-time scoring record | CNN

The 38-year-old finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ crucial 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks, recording his first triple-double of the season and moving him to within 89 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Historic Super Bowl of Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts is indeed a big deal in NFL's story of Black QBs

Thirty-five years ago Tuesday, Doug Williams made history. He became the first Black quarterback to start a Super Bowl, leading Washington to a 42-10 win over Denver that included a stunning 35-point second quarter that propelled the team to victory.

Report: Sean Payton to make "somewhere between" $17 million to $20 million per year - ProFootballTalk

The initial wave of national reports regarding Sean Payton becoming the next coach of the Denver Broncos said nothing about what he’ll be paid. At least one local report suppled that information.

House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling | The Hill

As the debt ceiling fight heats up on Capitol Hill, House Democrats are eyeing an end-around strategy to bypass Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — and the conservative hawks driving his agenda — to avoid a federal default later in the year.

Nikki Haley to announce 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15 - CBS News

"I don't think you need to be 80-years-old to go be a leader in D.C.," the 51-year-old Haley said. "I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things."

Hong Kong is criminalizing CBD as a 'dangerous drug' alongside heroin | CNN Business

Two years ago, cannabidiol was booming in Hong Kong. The compound, known as CBD, was popping up in cafes, restaurants and stores, with businesses eager to join an exciting new market already well-established in countries around the world.

That all came to an end on Wednesday, when CBD was criminalized in the city and declared a “dangerous drug” on the same level as heroin and fentanyl

Ozzy Osbourne cancels all shows, says his touring career is over | CNN

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” he said. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Glacier High students disciplined following hazing allegations | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell attorney Michael Bliven of Bliven Law Firm alleged in a complaint sent to administrators Jan. 20 that students suffered assaults, some sexual, while participating in the high school’s wrestling program. The complaint, which NBC Montana first reported on, accuses coaches and school officials of turning a blind eye to the assaults, which arose from “a culture and ‘tradition’ of hazing” at the high school.

Committee debates Kalispell representative's medical ‘right of conscience’ bill | Daily Inter Lake

A bill that would allow medical institutions, providers and other health care employees to deny services based on their “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles” was the subject of intense debate Monday during an initial committee hearing, setting up a conflict over rights of providers and patients.

Pamela Anderson opens up in a documentary that works to help reclaim her narrative | CNN

The word “Intimate” is frequently used when describing celebrity documentaries, but it certainly applies to “Pamela, a love story,” which at one point shows Pamela Anderson lounging in the bathtub as portions of her diaries are read as voiceover. The result is a humanizing look at a woman often reduced to cartoon caricature, while occasionally feeling too conspicuously like a licensed product.

Former school official accused of embezzling $1.5 million worth of chicken wings - CBS News

From July 2020 until February 2022, Liddell placed hundreds of unauthorized orders for food items – including 11,000 cases of chicken wings for which the district was billed more than $1.5 million – through school district vendor Gordon Food Service, prosecutors said.