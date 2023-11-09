Notebook: Kansas Destroys Northwestern State

The Rock Chalkboard

Jackson, Jayhawks pick up where they left off with 88-46 win in season opener - KU Sports

Their three-point barrage continued throughout the first quarter, as they went a combined 7-for-9 from behind the arc, and by the end of the game they had set a school record for the most 3-pointers made in a game in team history with 16. They carried their advantage all the way through for an 88-46 win at Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

With Self’s future secured, Goff says he wants Leipold to coach at KU ‘until the wheels fall off’ - KU Sports

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff announced the signing of Bill Self’s amended lifetime contract Tuesday after, to hear Self and Goff tell it, about seven months of both substantive discussions and legal formalities.

Caleb Taylor worked through nutritional, preparational challenges to stick in DT rotation - KU Sports

The Kansas football team had recaptured the momentum and a 10-point lead Saturday with Jason Bean’s 80-yard bomb to Lawrence Arnold, but it wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Eraser Dust

JD Vance: Ohio’s abortion vote ‘was a gut punch’ | The Hill

“For pro lifers, last night was a gut punch. No sugar coating it,” he wrote.

“We have to recognize how much voters mistrust us (meaning elected Republicans) on this issue,” he added.

Travis Kelce traveling to Argentina for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Travis Kelce will be visiting Taylor Swift in Argentina this week, Page Six can exclusively confirm.

Kansas City bringing massive travel center Wally's to the metro

Wally's, a new chain of gas stations akin to the incredibly popular Buc-ee's franchise, has announced plans to build its fourth location in Independence, Missouri.

A third of Gaza City damaged or destroyed by bombing, satellite imagery shows : NPR

A month into the war between Israel and Hamas, images of widespread destruction, craters and collapsed buildings have become commonplace.

HBO Max: Adaptation of Stephen King's Self-Proclaimed Scariest Book Now Streaming

Pet Sematary, the novel, is my favorite work of Stephen King’s. It’s the scariest thing he’s done, grounding the supernatural shenanigans with realism and one of the genre’s most profound (and troubling) meditations on grief. While I maintain no adaptation, neither the original, the remake, or one of several sequels or prequels, has gotten the novel quite right, Lambert’s original adaptation is the closest they come to capturing the suffocating sense of dread present throughout his writing. Plus, it’s got a terrifying Zelda, now an iconographic image within horror history.

SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal to End Historic Strike

SAG-AFTRA negotiators have approved a tentative agreement that will end the longest actors strike against the film and TV studios in Hollywood history.

Right to Life sues to block voter-approved abortion rights law

Lansing — Right to Life, three Republican lawmakers and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking the federal courts to intervene and overturn a state constitutional amendment that protects abortion rights in Michigan and won wide support from voters one year ago.

People Are Turning to Taco Bell to Save Money

CNN reports that Taco Bell is continuing to draw in the traffic thanks in large part to its consistently low menu prices. In a recent earnings call, Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said that transactions have grown between 2% and 3% for the third quarter of this year “across all income levels.” That might seem like a small detail, but that means people in every income bracket appreciate the affordability of this fast food and are skipping pricier options in favor of Taco Bell.