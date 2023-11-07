Notebook: Kansas Stuns North Carolina Central

The Rock Chalkboard

Top-ranked Kansas dominates North Carolina Central in season opener, 99-56 - KU Sports

The preseason All-American scored the first three baskets of the game in his KU debut, progressively farther from the basket — a putback on a Kevin McCullar Jr. three-point attempt, a short-range baseline jumper and a top-of-the-key 3-pointer — to force an immediate timeout from North Carolina Central and kick the crowd into overdrive.

Tracking the decline of this year’s KU kicking game, and how Leipold plans to steady it - KU Sports

In the fourth quarter of Kansas’ season opener against Missouri State, which started as an unexpectedly close game but developed into a 31-point blowout, the Jayhawks let redshirt sophomore kicker Owen Piepergerdes attempt a late extra point. He made it.

Naismith protégé who broke color barrier in coaching celebrated by KU as it kicks off McLendon Classic - KU Sports

A screening of “Fast Break: The Legendary John McLendon,” at Lied Center on Sunday kicked off the McLendon Classic — which is slated to culminate with Monday night’s season-opening hoops tilt pitting Kansas against visiting North Carolina Central, which is the school McLendon coached from 1941 to 1952. The two-day event is also aimed at raising awareness for the McLendon Foundation Leadership Initiative.

Eraser Dust

Netanyahu says Israel will have an 'overall security' role in Gaza indefinitely | AP News

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel will take “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave one month into a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and leveled whole swaths of the territory.

What’s Going Up on Highway 93? - Flathead Beacon

Along the west side of Highway 93, just north of Rose Crossing, construction crews are raising a concrete pedestal that will eventually hold a 160-foot-tall, 1-million-gallon water storage tank for the city of Kalispell.

Charles gives first King’s Speech in 72 years amid parliamentary pomp - The Washington Post

LONDON — King Charles III wore a very heavy crown. Someone called Black Rod had a door slammed in her face. A lawmaker was held “hostage” by Buckingham Palace.

Texas Roadhouse server shares earnings for three hour shift and some diners aren't happy

The waitress revealed she made a total of $150.14 in tips, on top of her hourly rate which in a previous video she revealed to be $9 an hour.

This took Amanda up to a total of $177.14 for three hours' work, which works out at $59 an hour.

As Kalispell Pushes Outward, West Valley School Feels the Effects - Flathead Beacon

On a slushy November morning at West Valley School, hallway after hallway is a blur of multicolored snowpants, mittens and boots as the school’s elementary students trudge in from outdoor recess, noses red and hair tucked under knit hats. As West Valley Interim Superintendent Richard Gross maneuvers through the hallway, he nudges muddy boots to the side and addresses students, including his own first-grade son, who offer waves and greetings as they wiggle out of their snow attire. It’s cheery chaos, even on an overcast day, and even as teachers and students alike find themselves barely able to move through the overcrowded hallways.

Homer Won't Strangle Bart on 'Simpsons' Anymore, 'Times Have Changed'

Homer Simpson is done strangling his son, Bart, and it all has to do with modern sentiments, it seems -- a decision by showrunners that's strongly dividing fans.

East Carolina really, really wants to be in the Big 12, also - SBNation.com

East Carolina has been a pretty decent football team, has cool uniforms, and is usually pretty fun to watch. That's better than a lot of teams can say, but that's not really a resume for moving into a major conference.