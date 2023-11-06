Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Hawkeyes

The Rock Chalkboard

KU holds off Iowa State for 28-21 road win - KU Sports

Bean finished 14-for-23 for 287 yards, the key touchdown and, crucially, no interceptions. His counterpart Rocco Becht was an efficient 20-for-26 but threw a pick six to Mello Dotson that helped the Jayhawks jump ahead early on.

Aggressive decision-making helped KU take down Iowa State - KU Sports

“We figured that they think we’re going to run the ball, try to milk some clock and do some things,” head coach Lance Leipold said, “and (decided) to stay aggressive. And our mentality was going to be important.”

Notebook: Leipold and Campbell helped create D-III legacy, NFL quarterback visits Ames - KU Sports

Campbell was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, the first two years that the Purple Raiders faced Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Division III title game. At that time, the Warhawks were led by Bob Berezowitz in his 21st and 22nd seasons, but he retired after taking two championship losses to Mount Union and was replaced by an alumnus who had recently been working as an assistant head coach at Nebraska-Omaha. That was Leipold.

KU volleyball shows dominance in rivalry win over Kansas State - KU Sports

“After you play two and a half hours you wonder how the next afternoon is going to go, but I thought we played extremely well,” head coach Ray Bechard said.

Eraser Dust

Explosion Gazans Say Was Airstrike Leaves Many Casualties in Dense Neighborhood - The New York Times

An explosion overnight in a densely populated part of the central Gaza Strip destroyed several buildings and appeared to have killed and wounded many people, photos and videos from the scene on Sunday showed.

Microfarm provides locally grown flowers to Flathead Valley | Daily Inter Lake

While anticipating the arrival of her first child, Grace Powell received the devastating news that she had cancer. Unable to receive treatment due to her pregnancy, Powell waited with anticipation for her son to be born.

Alabama Mayor Bubba Copeland Kills Self After Right-Wing 1819 News Outs His Cross-Dressing

A small-town Alabama pastor and mayor killed himself Friday, days after a local conservative news website published a story that included photos of him wearing women’s clothing and makeup.

Exclusive: Russia's Putin to stay in power past 2024, sources say | Reuters

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030, as the Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, six sources told Reuters.

Star Wars: Everything Palpatine Did Between Return Of The Jedi & Rise Of Skywalker

Emperor Palpatine died in Return of the Jedi but somehow returned in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, creating a significant gap in the Star Wars timeline. Between the end of the Galactic Civil War and the rise of the First Order, Palpatine had 30 years to plot revenge, but most of this history was brushed over in the movies. Since The Rise of Skywalker's release, the Star Wars books, comics, and video games have revealed more about Palpatine's actions after the original trilogy.

Bomb threats at Kalispell and Columbia Falls stores under investigation | KECI

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at Smith's grocery store in the East North area of town around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Biden trails Trump in states likely to decide 2024 US election, polls show | Reuters

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Democratic President Joe Biden trails Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states exactly a year before the U.S. election as Americans express doubts about Biden's age and dissatisfaction toward his handling of the economy, polls released on Sunday showed.

$16 for a burger, fries and soda: McDonald's customers slam franchise, fume it's 'no longer affordable'

“But $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry and a drink? It’s just crazy!” the flabbergasted content creator complained, panning to his itemized receipt from a McDonald’s restaurant in the city of Post Falls.