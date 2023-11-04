Kansas Conquers Iowa State, 28-21

The Kansas Jayhawks went into Ames for Iowa State’s homecoming and led the entire game to win 28-21. The Jayhawks came into today’s game as 2 point underdogs but managed to stay ahead of ISU with a gutsy performance by QB Jason Bean.

Kansas struck first in the first quarter with a 9 play, 86 yard drive that culminated with a 6 yard Devin Neal touchdown. The KU defense held ISU to 3 first half points. CD Mello Dotson took an interception back for 6 points. The Hawks’ led at the half 14-3.

2nd straight game with a pick six @MelloDotson pic.twitter.com/kVOe1OXzII — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2023

Iowa State showed some life in the second half with 3 long drive that led to 18 points. However, after a 80 yard TD pass by Lawrence Arnold, the Jayhawks held on to win the game.

Once again we ask...DO YOU BELIEVE!?



Bean to LJ. 80 Yards. Touchdown. Rock Chalk. pic.twitter.com/Yzzu1zzVaU — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 5, 2023

Jason Bean threw for 287 yards and 1 touchdown. Bean took a shot to the leg in the second half which saw him limp to the sideline only to return after one play. The extent of his injury is not known at this time.

Mello Dotson also went down in the first half and left the game. Dotson, who had a pick six for the second straight week today, is a huge part of the Kansas defense. We are awaiting update on his condition at this time.

Kansas is now 7-2 for the first time since the Bush administration. This is a huge road win and puts Kansas in 3rd place in the Big 12. They will return home to face Texas Tech next weekend.