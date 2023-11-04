The Weekend Mauling: 11.4.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Self told Jackson, ‘This is as hard as it’s going to get’ - KU Sports

Self acknowledged that “very rarely does that type of coachspeak” urging a player to be looser and unencumbered “ever prevail or work.” As he put it bluntly, not only Jackson but the rest of KU’s new arrivals have to “go through some crap” and learn from experience. He said they’ve played well in practice but not yet in games.

Ready or not, here comes regular-season basketball for KU - KU Sports

“No, we’re not ready,” Self said. “No, no, no, we’re not ready.”

Eraser Dust

Tlaib asserts Biden is ‘supporting genocide’ in Gaza | The Hill

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) criticized President Biden on Friday, claiming he “supported the genocide of the Palestinian people” over his administration’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault of a Minor, Again

In December, Tyler was named in a sexual assault of a minor lawsuit over a claim by a different woman. Julia Holcomb accused the Aerosmith member of beginning a sexual relationship with her when she was 16 years old in 1973. She also claimed he persuaded her to get an abortion at 17, which she shared at anti-abortion rallies and public interviews. Holcomb’s lawsuit cites Tyler’s 2011 book, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, where he wrote that he “almost took a teen bride.” He attempted to dismiss part of the lawsuit in May, arguing that the admission in his memoir is protected free speech.

Second teacher at Missouri school on leave over OnlyFans side hustle: 'It’s working out ok so far'

Megan Gaither, 31, said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave from her English teaching and varsity cheerleading coach position on Oct. 27 after district officials found out about her account on the OnlyFans platform.

Willie Nelson Performs With Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, More

Willie Nelson is now officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Just don’t ask him what he has to do with rock & roll. “It’s been a long ride from my first DJ job to being here with y’all,” he said during his acceptance speech. “And as a DJ, I was playing those first songs by Elvis. I remember writers calling that ‘rockabilly’ rather than rock & roll, and I never did pay much attention to categories, and I’m not sure the fans did either.”

Overthrow the tyranny of morning people - The Atlantic

I’m a night person, and I say: The rest of the world needs to sleep later.

Simone Biles doesn't get Taylor Swift-like attention at NFL games because she's Black

I want Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce to get all they can out of their relationship. I hope Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens have a long and productive marriage. I wish we lived in a world in which the level of coverage around these two power couples wasn’t dictated by their race.

So, Taylor Swift’s Dad Made $15 Million When Her Catalog Was Sold to Scooter Braun

Just to add another ~layer~ to the already-complex-as-hell Taylor Swift masters drama, a new report revealed that her dad, Scott Swift, made ABSOLUTE BANK when her music catalog sold to Scooter Braun.

When Is ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Releasing on HBO?

Pretty, pretty, pretty good things come to those who wait: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ will return for its twelfth season in February 2024. HBO head Casey Bloys said it’s up to Larry David to decide whether that will be the show’s final season.

Tommy Tuberville insulting leader of Marine Corps is galling

You read that right. Tuberville thinks working 18 hours a day drawing up defensive schemes and mucking up his offensive coordinator’s game plan is comparable to the 18-plus hours a day Gen. Eric Smith was working to protect the United States, our allies and, most importantly, the young men and women who serve.

Mexican Food To Return The Mall Thanks To Local Missoula Owners

On the heels of their success, the Pangea partners have announced their new endeavor "Elote". This new venture will be located inside the Southgate Mall, where Red Robin, until recently occupied the space.

Noel Gallagher shares new single 'We’re Gonna Get There In The End’

Noel Gallagher has shared his new single ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’.