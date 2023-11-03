Notebook: Kansas Ready for Hawkeyes

The Rock Chalkboard

What Kansas football players are saying ahead of the Iowa State matchup

In the lead-up to Saturday's game between Kansas and Iowa State, several KU football players met with local reporters to put a bow on the win over Oklahoma and look ahead to the matchup with the Cyclones. The players interviewed included Craig Young, Dominick Puni, Jason Bean, JB Brown and Lawrence Arnold.

Lawrence Arnold's crucial play vs. OU showcased his development at KU and cemented his consistency this season

"Going through the entire game and me running that route a lot, I was noticing that the different changes of paces that I was given the DB, it was dictating his leverage and how he was guarding me,” Arnold explained.

Everything Bill Self said following KU's win over Fort Hays State

“Kevin got his neck hit again tonight. So they told us at halftime that, Bill he not gonna play much second half. He’s hurting too bad. And he made two threes to start the second half and I'm sure that eased a little bit of a pain you know, shortly but then he came and told me he said coach, I said you're done aren't you, and he said I'm done for the night. He’ll be fine, but it's just soft tissue stuff, but certainly he was hurting tonight.”

Eraser Dust

Daylight saving time ends Sunday. What should you do now to adjust your sleep? – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta

“It basically disrupts our biological sleep rhythm, which is aligned with natural sunlight. When the sun rises and when the sun sets, that’s how we should be waking up and going to bed. But we’ve artificially played without twice a year, and it causes havoc internally to personal health and also in our society.”

What the 2024 Election Is Really About for Trump Supporters - The Atlantic

Twenty‐five years before my first book about Donald Trump was published, I wrote a paperback titled The Right to Bear Arms: The Rise of America’s New Militias. It was written after Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, and tracks the emerging anti-government movement that inspired McVeigh to make war on the federal law-enforcement agencies that he, and many other far‐right activists, believed posed a threat both to America and to themselves.

Oasis: The Masterplan (Remastered Edition) Album Review | Pitchfork

The Masterplan poses one of the great “what if?” scenarios in rock history. What if Noel Gallagher had saved all the A-side-worthy B-sides he was cranking out between 1994 and 1997 for a proper Oasis album? What if they had released that batch of songs as their third full-length instead of the overblown and underwhelming Be Here Now? What if, instead of sounding Britpop’s death knell, Oasis’ third album kept the party going into the new millennium, thereby negating the need for dejected fans to take solace in Travis and Coldplay? Who knows, maybe Oasis still would’ve traveled up their own arse en route to “All Around the World” anyway, but at least that indulgence would’ve felt a little more earned.

Matthew Perry Foundation Established After Actor's Death

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” reads the foundation’s inaugural statement.

Sam Bankman-Fried verdict and lawmakers clash over Israel funding: Morning Rundown

Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the digital currency exchange FTX, faces up to 110 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty on all counts in his fraud trial, a year after FTX imploded and practically wiped out the funds of thousands of customers.

Even Fast Food Are Closing Shops In Missoula. This Is A Bad Sign

I remember there was a Subway sandwich shop everywhere in Missoula. Slowly they have started closing their doors. The one on Brooks, then on Russell, and so on.

Angry NY Fraud-Trial Judge Accuses Trump Lawyer of Misogyny in Court

A defense lawyer took a pointed verbal swipe at the law clerk in the Trump civil fraud trial Thursday, prompting anger from the judge, who accused the lawyer of misogyny and threatened to gag him and his colleagues.

First phase of expansion nearing completion at Kalispell's GPIA

He said the airport has chosen Metropolitan Culinary Services to operate the new bar and restaurant, they will work closely with local vendors like Montana Coffee Traders and the Polebridge Mercantile.

Motorists can expect road closure on East Idaho Street on Friday | Daily Inter Lake

Matson Excavation will be undertaking construction work at the intersection of East Idaho Street and Third Avenue East North, according to a press release issued by City Hall earlier this week. Work is expected to begin at 6 a.m. and could run as late as 7 p.m., depending on weather conditions.