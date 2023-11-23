The Thanksgiving Mauling: 11.23.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

KU holds off Tennessee for third place in Maui Invitational - KU Sports

“We had to create our own energy out there,” super-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. said. “The fans traveled well for us, but really it was just on us to get back in the gym, bounce back after a short turnaround.”

McDowell, bench helped Jayhawks secure redemption and third-place finish - KU Sports

The “bench” — which for the Jayhawks might as well comprise players five through nine, because though Elmarko Jackson has started every game this year, no player has definitively staked a claim for that role — totaled 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting in the loss to Marquette Tuesday, and had done even worse in a close win over Kentucky, with 11 points on 2-for-13 shooting. On defense, meanwhile, it wasn’t uncommon to see a Golden Eagle or Wildcat blow past one of the five players for a straight-line drive and a layup.

KU volleyball claims sweep at Cincinnati, draws closer to NCAA Tournament - KU Sports

In its first-ever matchup against new conference foe Cincinnati, the Kansas volleyball team swept the Bearcats (25-23, 25-14, 25-23) on the road at Fifth Third Arena.

Eraser Dust

Montana Supreme Court says counties wrong on 95-mill tax issue

The ruling means that the 49 of 56 Montana counties that chose to collect a lower, 77.9-mill rate on tax bills sent to property owners this fall will likely have to make up the difference when they mail their next round of semi-annual tax bills in the spring.

Taco Bell menu tries something it has never offered before - TheStreet

The chain's Breakfast Tots "features tots that are seasoned with Mexican spices and then mixed with scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage or bacon before being topped with a melted 3-cheese blend," the popular Snackolator Instagram page reported.

Scott Foster ejecting Chris Paul in Warriors-Suns sets NBA world ablaze – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

In the closing minute of the first half in the Warriors’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Paul had something to say to the referee Foster and was given a technical foul. But he kept talking to Foster, who then gave him another technical foul and an ejection from the game.

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd says he drank sparkling water as a ‘reward’ during ‘restrictive’ Marvel diet | The Independent

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he said, with an incredulous laugh. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I can have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’”

Whitefish Council Approves Hiring Short-term Rental Enforcement Officer - Flathead Beacon

With little or no enforcement in Whitefish city limits, the volume of illegal short-term rental listings has ballooned in recent years, eroding the resort community’s stock of long-term housing while pushing its “missing middle” to the margins. That’s according to city officials and 17 full-time residents who on Nov. 20 urged their representatives to crack down on illegal rentals by enforcing the existing rules. The testimony also included heart-wrenching stories about personal experiences with housing insecurity.

County Election Administrator says Kalispell city election should be redone | Daily Inter Lake

The Flathead County election administrator supports holding the Kalispell municipal election again after a county administrative error impacted ballots on Nov. 7.

Patrick Mahomes breaks silence over claims Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is 'distracting' Chiefs season | The US Sun

"I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship timeline, overview and guide : NPR

So you've thawed your turkey, you've baked your pies and you've set your table with care. But somewhere between the cornbread and the cranberry sauce, you forgot to prepare for the inevitable: The moment when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enter the dinner conversation.