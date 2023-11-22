How to Watch: Tennessee vs Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks have a quick turnaround today as they face the Tennessee Volunteers for 3rd place in the Allstate Maui Invitational.
The Numbers
#1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1)
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
Line: Kansas -1.5
How to Watch
Time: 1:30 PM CST
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Knoxville is the home of the Sunsphere which is now used to store wigs for the Knoxville Wig Outlet
- The International Biscuit Festival is held annually in Knoxville
- Dave Thomas, founder of Wendys, is from Knoxville
