How to Watch: Tennessee vs Kansas

Game time, channel, radio, odds, and more for today’s game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 Georgia at Tennessee Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks have a quick turnaround today as they face the Tennessee Volunteers for 3rd place in the Allstate Maui Invitational.

The Numbers

#1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1)

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

Line: Kansas -1.5

How to Watch

Time: 1:30 PM CST

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Knoxville is the home of the Sunsphere which is now used to store wigs for the Knoxville Wig Outlet
  • The International Biscuit Festival is held annually in Knoxville
  • Dave Thomas, founder of Wendys, is from Knoxville

