Notebook: Marquette Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Turnover-prone KU falls flat against Marquette in Maui semifinal - KU Sports

Honolulu — The fiercely competitive Maui Invitational field claimed the No. 1 team in the nation as a victim Tuesday night, as Kansas fell 73-59 to No. 4 Marquette at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big 12 power rankings holding steady ahead of final regular-season games - KU Sports

The Longhorns received all 14 first-place votes from a panel of beat writers that regularly cover the league. One point separated Oklahoma and Kansas State for the Nos. 2 and 3 spots and Oklahoma State wasn’t far behind at No. 4.

Bowl projections coalescing around return to Arizona for KU football - KU Sports

Todd Reesing threw five touchdown passes, including three straight after the halftime break, as the Jayhawks beat Minnesota 42-21 on New Year’s Eve in the 2008 Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium.

Eraser Dust

Israel and Hamas reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like? | AP News

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A temporary cease-fire agreement to facilitate the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ raid on Israel is expected bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza and a glimmer of hope to the families of the captives.

Autumn Statement: UK's Jeremy Hunt announces tax cuts

U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is delivering his Autumn Statement budget announcement, as he faces pressure from within the ruling Conservative Party to implement tax cuts as the country’s economy stagnates.

Among the announcements are changes to benefits programs, a freeze on alcohol duty, and a rise in the minimum wage.

12 Definitely True Facts About Tim Robinson | GQ

Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2019 with his hit sketch show, Tim Robinson has become the reigning king of offbeat comedy, a one-man meme machine whose face took over all our feeds. (Also: yelling—so much yelling.) But behind the surreal, over-the-top characters that he plays, the real Tim Robinson is a low-key dad with two kids—a guy best understood when you strip away all but the essential, unvarnished facts:

"Even before we got to the day of the show, there was a ‘concern’… a concern with Liam" – the story behind the farce and the glory of Oasis’s infamous 1996 MTV Unplugged performance | MusicRadar

On the first day of rehearsals Liam Gallagher allegedly complained of a sore throat, walked off stage and left. “At some point during the song [Live Forever] Liam would point to his throat like ‘I can’t go on anymore’,” recalled one of the production crew. “Noel would start singing, Liam would walk off and the rehearsal would continue to go on”

Taylor Swift Has Been Leaning on Travis Kelce After Fan's Death

“She is so grateful she’s had Travis,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple. “He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on.”

Twitter Is in Extremely Deep Trouble

"The damage to X’s ad business will be severe," Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg told TechCrunch. "A big-name advertiser exodus will inspire other advertisers to follow suit, and there is already likely a long tail of less vocal advertisers that have pulled spending."

Library association criticizes shift in director standards

Last month, the commission advanced a regulation striking a longstanding requirement that those large library directors hold a master’s degree in library or information science, with supporters of the change arguing that such standards should rightly be established by local library boards. Those supporters included board members from Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library, which last year became the only large library in Montana to employ a director who did not meet the standard, resulting in the loss of more than $35,000 in state funding.

Hobby inspires new Columbia Falls rock shop | Whitefish Pilot

Christina Moser wasn’t really planning on opening a rock shop when she visited the empty 729 Nucleus Avenue storefront in Columbia Falls.

Millennials Need $525,000 a Year to Be Happy: Survey

If money can really buy happiness, a study says an up-to $500,000 salary is the ticket. Here's what each generation thinks they need to happy.

Accounting Education Disrupted - The CPA Journal

Although emerging technologies have disrupted the entire accounting ecosystem in recent years, the education realm has been one of the areas hardest hit. Declining enrollments and decreased numbers of CPA candidates have presented formidable challenges for institutions of higher learning. The authors give their perspective on the root causes underlying today’s negative trends and their recommendations on how the profession and its institutions can transform, adapt, and survive.

Kansas School Demands Native American Student Cut His Hair to Attend

An 8-year-old Native American boy who had grown out his hair to honor his ancestry was made to get a haircut after being threatened with suspension from school, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said.

170-foot water tower to serve north Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

A new 1-million gallon, 170-foot-tall water tower and associated well sites that will serve Kalispell are under construction on a knoll along U.S. 93 just north of Rose Crossing.