How to Watch: Kansas vs Marquette

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in the Maui Invitational. This will be a big top 5 matchup for the Jayhawks. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)
Line: Kansas -4.5
How to Watch
9:30 PM CST
Stan Sheriff Center (10,300)
Honolulu HI
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Famous alum of Marquette include Chris Farley, Dwyane Wade, and Joseph McCarthy
- Marquette is located in Milwaukee WI
- Milwaukee is pronounced “mill-e-wah-que” which is Algonquin for “the good land”
