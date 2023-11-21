 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas vs Marquette

game time, channel, radio, odds, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
new
Xavier v Marquette Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in the Maui Invitational. This will be a big top 5 matchup for the Jayhawks. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)

Line: Kansas -4.5

How to Watch

9:30 PM CST

Stan Sheriff Center (10,300)

Honolulu HI

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Famous alum of Marquette include Chris Farley, Dwyane Wade, and Joseph McCarthy
  • Marquette is located in Milwaukee WI
  • Milwaukee is pronounced “mill-e-wah-que” which is Algonquin for “the good land”

