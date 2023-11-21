Notebook: Kansas Mauls Chaminade

The Rock Chalkboard

KU tops host Chaminade in Maui Invitational opener - KU Sports

Honolulu — Some of the biggest challenges of Kansas’ entire 2023-24 campaign will come in the second and third rounds of the Maui Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leipold expects both Bean and Ballard to be available again Saturday - KU Sports

KU coach Lance Leipold said postgame Saturday — and reiterated in his press conference Monday — that even though both quarterbacks were cleared to play, freshman Cole Ballard got the start because super-senior Jason Bean, dealing with a head injury, hadn’t gotten sufficient reps in the week ahead of the rivalry game.

McCullar’s two triple-doubles not only hold significance, but portend future success - KU Sports

McCullar — fresh off an offseason spent contemplating the NBA Draft, then refining his game in the hopes of taking an Ochai Agbaji- or Jalen Wilson-like leap this season — just managed two in consecutive games.

Eraser Dust

Ben Brody-Elon Musk lawsuit: Conspiracy theorists accused Jewish man of being a neo-Nazi and then Musk got involved | CNN Business

Ben Brody says his life was going fine. He had just finished college, stayed out of trouble, and was prepping for law school. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Elon Musk used his considerable social media clout to amplify an online mob’s misguided rants accusing the 22-year-old from California of being an undercover agent in a neo-Nazi group.

Israel-Hamas deal on hostage release and ceasefire is imminent, sources say

A deal between Israel and Hamas to free dozens of hostages and declare a multi-day ceasefire is imminent and could be announced by the Qatari mediators as soon as Tuesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Axios.

Wisconsin supreme court to hear high-stakes case challenging legislative maps | Wisconsin | The Guardian

Wisconsin’s supreme court will hear oral argument on Tuesday in a high-stakes lawsuit seeking to strike down the maps for the state’s legislature. The result could bring an end to what may be the most gerrymandered districts in the United States and upend politics in Wisconsin.

These Taco Bell Test Kitchen Creations Should Go National

Business Insider reviews Taco Bell's new test menu items to see which one should stick around.

Travis Kelce Had to Warn Taylor Swift About His One Obsession

Kelce opened up about what it's been like for them to get to know each other in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. At one point, when he realized that his relationship with the "Anti-Hero" singer was serious, he knew he had to introduce her to a special part of his personality: his love for comedians like Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, and Chris Farley.

U.S. court strikes down key path for enforcing voting rights : NPR

The new ruling in an Arkansas redistricting lawsuit may set up the next U.S. Supreme Court fight that could further limit the reach of the Voting Rights Act's protections for people of color.

Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving plans on hold after Brazil trials

“The Brazil concerts… She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot. She is going to decide today.”

Snoop Dogg explains going smokeless - and it’s not what you thought | CNN

“I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke,” he says in the video. “I know what you thinking: ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.”

At that point in the video, he reveals a Solo stove smokeless fire pit.

How The Standells’ Tony Valentino shaped the sound of US punk to come in the 1960s | Guitar World

Known as the godfather of punk guitar, The Standells’ Tony Valentino was one of the first guitarists to use Vox amps, and, in a fit of rage, created a guitar tone that would be emulated the world over

Raunchy, alcohol-fueled Taco Bell party included open sex, lawsuit claims | KTLA

A former Los Angeles area Taco Bell employee is suing the company and a franchise owner after she claims a Christmas party at the fast-food restaurant descended into a drunken mess that included open sex.