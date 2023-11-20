 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Chaminade vs Kansas

Game time, channel, radio, odds and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
Chaminade v Kansas Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks open the Allstate Maui Invitational against the Chaminade Silverswords. For the few of you watching this instead of Eagles/Chiefs, here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#1 Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Chaminade Silverswords (1-2)

Line: No odds listed at publish time

How to Watch

8 PM CST

Stan Sheriff Center (10,300)

Honolulu, HI

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Chaminade University of Honolulu is a private Marianist college in Hawaii
  • They have a total student population of 2,836
  • Chaminade is a division II member of the NCAA

