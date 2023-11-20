How to Watch: Chaminade vs Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks open the Allstate Maui Invitational against the Chaminade Silverswords. For the few of you watching this instead of Eagles/Chiefs, here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#1 Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)
Chaminade Silverswords (1-2)
Line: No odds listed at publish time
How to Watch
8 PM CST
Stan Sheriff Center (10,300)
Honolulu, HI
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Chaminade University of Honolulu is a private Marianist college in Hawaii
- They have a total student population of 2,836
- Chaminade is a division II member of the NCAA
