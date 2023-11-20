Notebook: Kansas Prepared for Chaminade

The Rock Chalkboard

KU’s creative run game on display in near-upset of Kansas State - KU Sports

Freshman quarterback Cole Ballard, a former walk-on who was recently given a scholarship, became the third different Kansas quarterback to make a start this season in Saturday’s 31-27 loss to Kansas State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Pivotal second-half mistakes doom KU in 31-27 loss to Kansas State - KU Sports

With Kansas State deep in its own territory, Rich Miller broke on a short pass from the Wildcats’ quarterback Will Howard looking for Phillip Brooks. Howard never saw Miller coming; all the middle linebacker needed to do was snag the ball and trot into the end zone to put KU up 33-16.

Eraser Dust

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, arrive in Egypt

TEL AVIV — At least 28 of the 31 premature babies who were evacuated out of Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, over the weekend were taken to hospitals in Egypt on Monday to continue receiving medical care, health workers said.

Rosalynn Carter death: former first lady and wife of Jimmy Carter, passes away at 96 | CNN Politics

Rosalynn Carter, who as first lady worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president’s spouse, died Sunday at the age of 96, according to The Carter Center.

A Montana farmer stands between GOP and Senate control | AP News

Tester has survived three close elections and a changed national political landscape to emerge as the lone Democrat still holding high office in Montana. The 2024 election brings possibly his stiffest challenge yet: Republicans, just two seats short of Senate control, are expected to spend tens of millions on attack ads painting him as a Washington insider tainted by lobbyist cash.

The Unhealthiest Item at Taco Bell, According to Dietitians - Parade

If you want to keep your Taco Bell order as healthy as possible, registered dietitian Yelena Wheeler, RDN, says to steer clear of the steak grilled cheese burrito, which she says is the absolute least healthiest item on the menu. “It has 730 calories, 38 grams of fat, 15 grams of saturated fat, 80 milligrams of sodium, 62 grams of carbohydrates, and 1,520 milligrams of sodium. It’s very high in sodium, fat, and carbohydrates,” Wheeler says.

Colin Jost holds up sign for Dana Carvey on 'SNL'

As host Jason Momoa said his goodnights at the end of Saturday's episode, "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost could be seen holding up a sign that read, "We love you, Dana and Paula." The message was a loving gesture to former SNL great Dana Carvey and wife Paula Zwagerman, after the couple's eldest son, Dex Carvey, died earlier this week from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 32.

LeBron James 'turns it up,' scores 37 in win over Brooks, Rockets - ESPN

LOS ANGELES -- The night before LeBron James scored a season-high 37 points -- including the go-ahead free throw with 1.9 seconds left -- while logging 40 minutes to lead the Lakers over the Houston Rockets 105-104 on Sunday, he had something to get off his chest.

Wallace & Gromit Creator Aardman Is Almost Out of Clay

Aardman Animations has been defined by its clay animation techniques. Known as Newplast plasticine, it’s been used since the studio’s inception back in 1972, in all its productions, from the Wallace & Gromit shorts to more recent fare like Star Wars Visions and Shaun the Sheep. You know you’re watching an Aardman production when you see it, and it’s hard to imagine them not doing claymation.

Star Wars Reveals the Moment Palpatine Truly Mastered Force Lightning

In Star Wars: Darth Vader #40 by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco, Darth Vader has finally had enough of the Emperor’s tests, toying with his life as if it’s all just a twisted game to him, and he decides to launch a full-scale attack on Palpatine’s palace on Coruscant. When the two Sith Lords meet, Vader strikes with his lightsaber while Palpatine blocks with his Force lightning - and then the Emperor really starts to show off.

Pedro Pascal Proves Money Has Become Marvel's Greatest Villain - IGN

The news couldn’t come any sooner. After the recent Variety article showing just how bright the Marvel dumpster is currently burning at Disney, and with The Marvels absolutely tanking at the box office, the House of Mouse needs to draw some attention away from its $274M dud. What better way to do that than to leak one of the stars of its most anticipated projects.