The Daily Mauling: 11.2.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

At Iowa State, KU will face defensive scheme that has caused past issues - KU Sports

“Through the years as you continue to go against it, it’s consistently been one of the top defenses since we’ve been in the league,” KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said Wednesday. “That’s still true today.”

KU men’s basketball tops Fort Hays State in final exhibition tune-up - KU Sports

Center Hunter Dickinson rode a strong first half to a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Kevin McCullar Jr. was his team’s leading scorer for the second exhibition in a row with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. KJ Adams Jr. added 14 on 5-for-6 shooting.

KU football receives Big 12 opponents for next four seasons - KU Sports

Across the four years, every team will play every other team at least once both home and away. KU and Kansas State will play each other every year as one of the protected rivalries. The Big 12 also ensured that matchups played in 2023 did not repeat with the same home team in 2024.

Eraser Dust

One Dead, Six Injured in Rollover Crash Near Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

A 14-year-old Kalispell girl died Oct. 29 when the pickup truck she was riding in rolled over on U.S. Highway 2 near Kila, causing an early-morning crash that injured six others.

Law roundup: Man challenges stranger to defend girlfriend’s honor | Daily Inter Lake

A man and his girlfriend called the Kalispell Police Department after allegedly receiving disturbing texts from an unknown number where someone threatened to shoot up their house and throw pipe bombs at it. The man said his girlfriend had received multiple “vulgar sexual texts” from the phone number and he had texted back challenging the individual to a fistfight to “defend her honor.”

Donald Trump Jr. testifies he never worked on father's financial statements | Fortune

Donald Trump Jr. testified Wednesday that he never worked on his father’s financial statements, the documents now at the heart of the civil fraud trial that threatens former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire.

Liam Gallagher gives his verdict on The Beatles' "final" song 'Now And Then’

Liam Gallagher has shared his verdict on the long-awaited “final” song by The Beatles – revealing that he finds it “heartwarming”.

Lakers' LeBron James makes history twice over in thrilling overtime win over Clippers - CBSSports.com

Another night, another history-making performance for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers' legendary forward poured in 35 points in a 130-125 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers to surpass Karl Malone for the most 30-point games in NBA history after turning 35 years old with 81. He also set the record for the most points in a game by a player in their 21st season, besting Dirk Nowitzki's 30 in 2019.

Supreme Court signals it won't allow 'Trump too small' trademark

On Wednesday, the high court heard arguments in a dispute over whether a California lawyer can trademark the phrase “Trump too small,” a reference to a bawdy joke that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., made about a sensitive part of Donald Trump’s anatomy.

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift keep kids away from his Kansas City home on Halloween with crime scene tape as security tells them 'no one's home today' | Daily Mail Online

Travis Kelce, holed up in his love nest with girlfriend Taylor Swift, put up crime scene tape to keep trick-or-treaters away from his house, as a security guard told children 'nobody's home today.'

Oasis fans are remembering when Matthew Perry hosted SNL

But some Oasis fans are more focused on the end of the episode, where Perry closed the show, with Liam and Noel Gallagher standing either side of him. The duo had just that year released their third studio album ‘Be Here Now’, and performed the tracks, ‘Acquiesce’ and ‘Don’t Go Away.’