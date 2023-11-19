RCT Holiday Contest

Last year, several of us on the site participated in Whamageddon where you try to avoid hearing the song “Last Christmas” by Wham during the holiday season. It was a fun challenge and we had a few winners. Well this year we are going to raise the stakes and use “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey. Thats right, its a Careycalamity or a Mariahmeltdown. I’m still workshopping names for this challenge.

The Rules

The challenge begins at 12:00 AM on November 24th and ends at 11:59 pm on December 24th

If you hear Mariah Carey’s version of “All I Want for Christmas is You” in that span you are out. Cover versions are ok.

You will be eliminated the moment you recognize the song

To sweeten the pot a little, I will send the winner of the challenge $5. This is to be split among winners in the unlikely event there is more than one (I am quite confident no one is going to win this contest). You will be trusted to use the honor system and self report yourself on a daily mauling post when you are eliminated.

To enter, simply make a comment on this post before 11:59 PM on Thanksgiving.