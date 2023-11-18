Kansas State Slips By Kansas, 31-27

The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Kansas State Wildcats 31-27 in a tight game Saturday night. Freshman QB Cole Ballard took the QB duties as Jason Bean was still injured from last week’s game. Ballard threw for 162 yards, 1 TD, but also 2 costly interceptions. Devin Neal had an outstanding game with 3 touchdowns and 138 rushing yards.

KSU jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to open the game. Kansas fired back with a 36 yard Devin Neal TD run.

With the stutter step ‍ @Dev_Neal23 36 yards TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/eub2MRKrOQ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 19, 2023

Both teams traded touchdowns until halftime where Kansas held a 20-16 lead. In the second half, KU couldn’t keep that magic going. Kansas State outscored the Jayhawks 15-7 in the second half to take the win. Kansas had an opportunity late in the 4th quarter but a 4th down conversion attempt was intercepted in the end zone to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

Losing back to back close home games stings. The Jayhawks will travel to Cincinnati next weekend to close out the regular season against the Bearcats.